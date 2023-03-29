Tensions flare outside Ottawa school board meeting amid gender and washrooms discussion
Tensions flared Tuesday night outside an Ottawa school board meeting as trustees heard delegations about gender and washrooms in schools.
More than 200 people were turned away from the meeting after several speakers signed up to discuss transgender students' use of washrooms.
Many of those people rallied outside the board office during the meeting, with police forced to separate the two sides. Many brought signs reading 'Trans rights are human rights,' and other messages in support of transgender students.
The controversy began when parent Nick Morabito signed up earlier this month to speak at the board. In his remarks, he began raising the issue of transgender students using girls' washrooms. An OCDSB policy gives students the right to use the washroom they feel the most comfortable with.
Trustee Dr. Nili Kaplan-Myrth cut Morabito off and called his remarks transphobic.
Morabito was back at Tuesday's board meeting, speaking along with several other delegations.
Despite the clashes outside, the meeting itself was calm. The board put measures in place for safety, including limiting space to 75 members of the public, banning signs and erecting dividers separating the public from the trustees.
"It's much more likely for a trans woman to get assaulted in a washroom especially if they are forced to go to a men's washroom," said Phoebe Qiao, a trans woman. "If they're concerned about young girls potentially getting assaulted in restrooms, then they shouldn't force people like me in with cis men."
Morabito says his issue isn't about trans rights, but rather about washroom safety.
"They need to retrofit the school bathrooms, they need to come up with private floor-to-ceiling stalls they need to do something to make it more amenable to all the students rights," he told CTV News before the meeting.
The OCDSB says 95 per cent of its schools have gender neutral washrooms.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here are the ways the budget impacts you: From grocery bills to small business credit card fees
The federal government unveiled its spring budget Tuesday, with a clean economy as the centrepiece, and detailing targeted measures to help Canadians deal with still-high inflation.
These Canadian housing markets have home prices below the national average
Home prices have fallen below the national average in 14-out-of-20 regional housing markets, according to a report by Zoocasa. Saint John, N.B., took the top place for the most affordable region, with an average home price of $268,400.
Meet the Ontario stats prof who claims he can’t stop beating Roll Up To Win
A statistics professor at the University of Waterloo discusses how he continues to beat the Roll Up To Win contest at Tim Hortons.
Nashville shooting highlights security at private schools
Around the U.S., private schools generally do not face as many requirements as public schools for developing security plans. The Nashville shooting that killed three children and three school employees is highlighting that issue.
With plans for a new grocery rebate, how would you spend this money? Let us know
Along with improving access to health care and investing in a clean economy, the 2023 federal budget also includes plans for a one-time 'grocery rebate.' If you're hoping to apply for this rebate, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Walmart and Costco in Canada not making food inflation worse, experts say
Experts say the Canadian presence of American retail giants such as Walmart and Costco isn't likely to blame for rising grocery prices. That's despite Canadian grocery chain executives having pushed for MPs to question those retailers as part of their study on food inflation.
WATCH | U.S. and South Korea send thousands of troops and 23-ton vehicles to practice beach assault
U.S. Marine forces have been flexing their muscles during assault drills with South Korea in a massive display of joint fire power.
Hamilton family raising awareness about Strep A after sudden death of toddler
A Hamilton, Ont., family is hoping to raise awareness about Strep A after the tragic death of their two-year-old.
King Charles III makes world debut as tour starts in Germany
King Charles III arrived in Berlin on Wednesday for his first foreign trip as Britain's monarch, hoping to improve the U.K.'s relations with the European Union and show he can win hearts and minds abroad, just as his mother did for seven decades.
Atlantic
-
N.S. mass shooting inquiry report must deliver 'clear commentary': family lawyer
A lawyer who represents Nova Scotia mass shooting victims' families said in an interview they are hoping "for clear commentary on what things went wrong and what things ought to have been done better or differently."
-
N.B. residents suffering from mystery brain disease call for fresh investigations
New Brunswickers suffering from a mystery neurological disorder are calling for an investigation into potential environmental causes of the health problems they've been living with for more than two years.
-
Moncton business owners want homelessness supports removed from downtown core within 30 days
The message at the forefront of Tuesday's meeting was united among the five panelists: supports for unhoused people aren’t welcome in Moncton's business district.
Toronto
-
'You’re going to see cuts': McKelvie criticizes lack of support for Toronto in federal budget
Toronto Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie is warning that significant cuts to services and state-of-good repair work could be necessary as soon as next year.
-
'Intense burst of snow' expected to hit Toronto area Wednesday
Spring may have arrived, but Toronto isn't quite done with winter weather yet.
-
Man accused of killing 'adventurous' teen in Toronto subway station wanted in Newfoundland
The man who allegedly killed a 16-year-old boy remembered as an avid adventurer has been wanted on an arrest warrant issued in a Newfoundland courtroom for nearly two years.
Montreal
-
Bill 15: Quebec tables legislation to overhaul health system
The Legault government plans to reform Quebec's network through the creation of an agency called Santé Québec. Health Minister Christian Dubé introduced Bill 15, An Act to make the health and social services system more effective, on Wednesday.
-
The right to 'live a bit longer': Montreal student losing access to ALS meds calls for change
A 22-year-old McGill student who suffers from a terminal disease could soon lose access to the medication she needs because she's graduating from university.
-
Montreal synagogue spray painted with swastikas
A synagogue in The Plateau has been defaced with antisemitic graffiti. Swastikas were spray painted on Bagg Street Shul sometime over the weekend, said synagogue president Michael Kaplan on Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Hamilton family raising awareness about Strep A after sudden death of toddler
A Hamilton, Ont., family is hoping to raise awareness about Strep A after the tragic death of their two-year-old.
-
Here are the ways the budget impacts you: From grocery bills to small business credit card fees
The federal government unveiled its spring budget Tuesday, with a clean economy as the centrepiece, and detailing targeted measures to help Canadians deal with still-high inflation.
-
Driver caught travelling 200km/hr on major Ontario highway
A 20-year-old has been charged with careless driving after travelling double the speed limit on a major Ontario highway.
London
-
South London's new Costco is now open
Big box shopping in London just got a whole lot bigger. Costco has opened its new London South location on Dingman Drive, replacing its 30 year old consumer warehouse just a stone’s throw away on Wellington Road south.
-
WATCH
WATCH | London fire crews tackling large barn, grass fire in southeast London, Ont.
London fire crews are currently tackling a ‘large grass fire and working barn fire’ in the southeast section of the city Tuesday afternoon and are asking the public to avoid the area.
-
Site tour given of future Volkswagen plant in St. Thomas
The property that's being prepared for a Volkswagen electric vehicle battery plant saw some foot traffic on Tuesday. The tour was provided for people from out of town who are connected to the project.
Winnipeg
-
Death in Main Street hotel room now a homicide; victim identified
Winnipeg police are now treating the suspicious death of a 33-year-old man in a Main Street hotel as a homicide.
-
Winnipeg has not recorded a positive temperature since Valentine's Day. Here is how long the cold could last
Manitobans waiting for the temperature to warm up this spring will have to wait a little longer.
-
School hour changes approved for one school division in Winnipeg
The board of trustees for one Winnipeg school division has officially approved changes to start and end times at some of its schools.
Kitchener
-
Meet the Ontario stats prof who claims he can’t stop beating Roll Up To Win
A statistics professor at the University of Waterloo discusses how he continues to beat the Roll Up To Win contest at Tim Hortons.
-
Hamilton family raising awareness about Strep A after sudden death of toddler
A Hamilton, Ont., family is hoping to raise awareness about Strep A after the tragic death of their two-year-old.
-
Fire breaks out at Milverton long-term care home
Fire crews in Perth East were called to a fire at a Milverton long-term care home Monday.
Calgary
-
Garage in southeast Calgary community gutted by fire
A detached garage in the community of Ogden was gutted by a fast-moving fire on Wednesday.
-
Violence at Lions Park LRT station sends two women to hospital
Two women were taken to hospital on Tuesday evening after a violent incident at a northwest CTrain station.
-
15-year-old girl shot to death in northeast Calgary
A 15-year-old girl was shot and killed in the northeast Calgary community of Martindale on Tuesday.
Saskatoon
-
Taste of Saskatchewan going on hiatus this year, organizer says
Taste of Saskatchewan is tasting a break this summer.
-
Five-year-old Saskatoon boy suffers head injury in dog attack
A Saskatoon couple says they felt ignored by police after their five-year-old foster son was attacked by a dog outside the Meadowgreen Confectionary on March 22.
-
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton man comes home to find snake native to U.S. in apartment
An Edmonton man says he hasn't slept well since finding a metre-long snake that's native to the eastern and southern American states behind his couch.
-
'Long road ahead of him': Employee shot at Edmonton Pizza Hut enters physiotherapy
The Pizza Hut employee who was shot at his workplace earlier this month is on the long road to recovery, his sister has confirmed Tuesday to CTV News Edmonton.
-
Northern Alta. community counts 4 shootings within 2 months
Mounties are investigating whether four shootings within two months in a small northern Alberta community are related.
Vancouver
-
Metro Vancouver transit users expected to be hit with fare increase
TransLink is expected to approve a fare hike, despite receiving a nearly half-million dollar bailout from the province just weeks ago.
-
Vancouver's 25-cent single-use cup fee will be eliminated May 1
Businesses in Vancouver will no longer be required to charge a fee for single-use cups as of May 1, a move that reverses a decision by the previous city council.
-
Here are the ways the budget impacts you: From grocery bills to small business credit card fees
The federal government unveiled its spring budget Tuesday, with a clean economy as the centrepiece, and detailing targeted measures to help Canadians deal with still-high inflation.
Regina
-
Evan Bray retiring as Chief of Regina Police Service
Regina’s Chief of Police Evan Bray has announced his retirement.
-
'Really hit me hard': Former Riders CEO talks about cancer following death of Sask. MLA
Former Saskatchewan Roughriders president and CEO Jim Hopson said the news of Sask. MLA Derek Meyers’ death on Tuesday was something that hit him hard.
-
'The last time I saw my grandson alive': Grandfather testifies in 2nd-degree murder trial for Chelsea Whitby
Emerson Whitby was a busy, inquisitive toddler who was always moving around. That’s how his grandfather Travis Jolly described the 18-month-old boy as he detailed the last time he saw his grandson alive during trial at the Court of King’s Bench on Tuesday.