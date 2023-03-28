Federal government capping excise tax on alcohol after outcry

The 2023 federal budget includes a major win for the beer, wine and spirits industries.

The increase in excise duties on all alcoholic products is being temporarily capped at two per cent starting next month instead of a planned six per cent increase.

"This proposal temporarily caps the inflation adjustment for excise duties on all alcoholic products at 2 per cent for one year only as of April 1, 2023," reads the budget.

It's a government concession after microbrewers and distillers said the higher excise tax would affect their bottom lines, already hurt by the higher cost of ingredients, manufacturing and other expenses.

Opposition parties had also been clamouring for the move, and passed a motion earlier this month calling on the government to scrap the increase altogether. The motion called the tax increase the largest on alcohol in the last 40 years.

Alcohol excise duties are automatically indexed to inflation at the start of each fiscal year, hence the planned six per cent rise this year.

The two per cent cap is just for the 2023-24 fiscal year, the government says.

After that, it's possible that inflation will have fallen, meaning the excise tax won't be as punishing.

The government expects to make $100 million in 2023-24 from the excise tax, the documents show.