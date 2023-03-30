Ryan Reynolds in Ottawa as Senators sale heats up

Ryan Reynolds is back in Ottawa as he continues his efforts to buy the Ottawa Senators.

The Deadpool star posted a photo on Instagram with Mayor Mark Sutcliffe on Thursday morning, taken at the mayor's office.

Also in the photo: Chris Bratty, the president of Remington Group. Reynolds has aligned himself with the Toronto-based real estate developers in their bid for the team.

Reynolds and his colleagues are expected to attend the Senators home game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman confirmed earlier this week during his visit to Ottawa that there are about a half-dozen groups still in the running to buy the club.

The various groups have been conducting site visits to Ottawa in the past week or so, including meeting with senior Senators staff and surveying the land at LeBreton Flats that the National Capital Commission has set aside for a new arena.

Reynolds also took in a game at the Canadian Tire Centre in November, shortly after he announced his intention to buy the team.

