‘Nobody is looking for a handout’ for new Senators arena: Bettman
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says it will be up to the new owners of the Senators to decide whether to build a new arena at LeBreton Flats or at another location in Ottawa.
And the commissioner says he did not ask for any public dollars to help build a new arena during a meeting with Mayor Mark Sutcliffe.
"Nobody is looking for a handout," Bettman said.
During his day-long visit to Ottawa, the commissioner said it could be early to mid summer before a new owner is in place for the Senators.
"This isn't a race. This about getting it right," Bettman said.
"We're not on the clock; the goal is to get it right. If it takes a little longer, it takes a little longer," Bettman said, noting the remaining groups
"This isn't a race. This about doing it the right away."
Bettman has held meetings with Sutcliffe, officials with the National Capital Commission and Senators staff during his visit to Ottawa on Monday. The visit comes as the process to sell the Senators enters the next phase, winnowing down the prospective buyers in the running for the club to approximately six.
In an exclusive interview with CTV News Ottawa, Bettman was asked about the possibility of building a new arena at LeBreton Flats, or at another location in Ottawa.
"Ultimately, it's going to be up to a new owner," Bettman said Monday afternoon. "LeBreton may be great, but there may or not be issues and there may be alternatives.We're not putting any building preconditions on a prospective new owner, that will be something that whoever the ultimate victor is in the process will have an opportunity to decide."
The Senators reached a memorandum of understanding with the NCC last year aimed at putting an arena at LeBreton Flats, just west of downtown Ottawa.
"Maybe it's LeBreton, which has a lot going for it, and maybe there will be other sites they'll want to look at. But that's something that will come after there's new ownership and they'll have a chance to really dig in and move forward on what they think makes sense," Bettman said, adding the NHL has not discussed the process to build a new arena with prospective owners.
Bettman also held a "social call" with Mayor Sutcliffe at city hall shortly after his arrival in Ottawa. Last week, Sutcliffe did not rule out public funding for a new Senators arena, but said he is "not a fan of putting city money into an arena."
The NHL commissioner told CTV News Ottawa he didn't "make any demands" during the meeting, and the NHL isn't asking for "any public dollars" for a new arena.
"There are things that municipality do in terms of infrastructure … but whether it's using tax money that wouldn’t otherwise exist or whether or not it's infrastructure, those are things that will be talked about. But I don't expect the city to do anything that doesn't make sense for the city and for the people of Ottawa," Bettman said. "Again, I don't think that anybody expects that the city is going to write a cheque to the team."
The NCC says CEO Tobi Nussbaum and other officials met with Bettman to "exchange updates" on the sale of the Senators and advancing the memorandum of understanding between the NCC and Capital Sports Development for a major events centre at LeBreton Flats.
"The meeting was very positive, with both parties recognizing the value and opportunity for the Ottawa Senators and the National Hockey League to build a downtown arena at LeBreton Flats," the NCC said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.
The NCC says the discussions also looked at "provisions which offer flexibility" for land west of downtown Ottawa.
Bettman told reporters the 6.9 acres set aside for a new arena at LeBreton Flats seems "a little small" for an arena, parking and other amenities around the area.
"Two to three months" of work remain for new ownership, commissioner says
Bettman says he's "pleased" with the significant interest in buying the Ottawa Senators.
Sports business news publication Sportico reported earlier this month that nine different groups submitted bids to buy the franchise, with some valuing the team north of $900 million U.S.
"We're talking about a very meaningful level of interest and I think that's great for the future of this franchise and it's great for the future of the Ottawa," Bettman said.
"Whether it's this building or one downtown, there's somebody who's going to make a very meaningful commitment to this community to this team, and that bodes very, very well."
Bettman tells CTV News Ottawa there's been a "first cut in terms of bidding interest", and six or more groups are still in the running to purchase the club.
"We, meaning the league, doesn't make the decision in the first instance. There's an investment banker who's running the process, we're being frequently consulted as to what's going on, occasionally weighing in, but ultimately it's up to the estate to decide what level of interest will satisfy them," Bettman said, adding the NHL Board of Governors will have to approve the purchase.
Bettman says the second phase of the sale process is more "in-person due diligence", with bidders visiting Ottawa to tour Canadian Tire Centre and meet with Senators management.
There have been several media reports about the interested groups bidding to purchase the Ottawa Senators, including celebrities. The prospective owners include Montreal Canadiens minority owner Michael Andlauer and a consortium including actor Ryan Reynolds and Toronto-based real estate company The Remington Group, Sportico reported.
"I think it would be wisest for people to sit back, take a deep breath and let the process play out without all the speculation," Bettman said.
"The most important thing is there will be new ownership, there will be solid, strong ownership committed to Ottawa. As I've said previously, if this team moves anywhere its downtown – it's not leaving Ottawa."
Bettman told TSN 1200 there's about "two or three months" of work remaining in finalize a new owner for the Senators.
Speaking with reporters, Bettman said it could be early summer, at the earliest, before a new owner is in place.
"We believe that this phase of the process, which is being run by an investment banker (Galatioto Sports Partners), should take another six weeks," Bettman said at Canadian Tire Centre about the winnowing down of the bids.
"Hopefully, once the lawyers get their hands on doing what has to be done with whoever the successful bidder is and then we go through the league's formal approval process – I think we're sometimes early/mid summer to complete the process."
Sutcliffe meets with Bettman
Sutcliffe and Bettman met at the mayor's office early Monday afternoon. The two held a brief photo-op ahead of the meeting.
"I have one main request of you, which is no matter what happens, just please don't give the Stanley Cup to the Toronto Maple Leafs," Sutcliffe joked during the photo op.
"As much as I like and respect you, that doesn't work," Bettman responded. "Whoever earns it gets it."
The two didn't take questions.
With files from CTV News Ottawa's Michael Woods
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How many COVID-19 vaccine doses should you have by now?
Here is a summary of the current COVID-19 vaccination guidelines from NACI, for both children and adults who are at increased risk of serious illness and those who are not.
Victims identified as police reveal Nashville school shooter had drawn maps, done surveillance
The suspect in a Nashville school shooting on Monday had drawn a detailed map of the school, including potential entry points, and conducted surveillance before killing three students and three adults in the latest in a series of mass shootings in a country growing increasingly unnerved by bloodshed in schools.
From silicon to brain cells: How biology may hold the future of computers
As artificial intelligence software and advanced computers revolutionize modern technology, some researchers see a future where computer programmers leap from silicon to organic molecules.
Freeland's budget to include grocery rebate for lower income Canadians, here's what else to expect Tuesday
The 2023 federal budget will include a one-time 'grocery rebate' for Canadians with lower incomes who may be struggling with the rising cost of food, CTV News has confirmed.
Gender-affirming care bans expanding, access being cut: U.S. laws now targeting transgender adults
In some U.S. states, proponents of gender-affirming care bans have argued for the last few years that minors are too young to make these medical decisions — but in 2023, legislative attempts to limit the health-care options for transgender youth have expanded to a new age group: adults.
Getting an extra consultation before surgery might not give you a better outcome: Canadian study
A new study that looked at more than 300,000 patients found that a medical consultation prior to a routine surgery wasn’t connected to a better surgical outcome, suggesting these consultations might not be necessary.
Quebec girl, 9, dies after snow fort collapses behind residence
A nine-year-old girl has died after a snow fort collapsed in a forest behind a rural Quebec home.
Gwyneth Paltrow accuser calls Utah ski crash 'serious smack'
The man suing Gwyneth Paltrow over a 2016 skiing collision at one of the most upscale resorts in North America took the stand Monday, saying he was rammed into from behind and sent 'absolutely flying.' The trial in Utah hinges on who crashed into who.
'It's horrific': Calgary house explosion injures 10 people
The Calgary Fire Department says at least 10 people were injured in a 'sudden and devastating' explosion in the city's northeast on Monday that completely destroyed one home.
Atlantic
-
'All I want to know is where he is': Moncton-area woman pleads for help in finding missing brother
After nine days with no answers, a Moncton-area woman is asking for the public’s help in finding her missing brother, Brian Lewis.
-
Freeland's budget to include grocery rebate for lower income Canadians, here's what else to expect Tuesday
The 2023 federal budget will include a one-time 'grocery rebate' for Canadians with lower incomes who may be struggling with the rising cost of food, CTV News has confirmed.
-
'People are going to be shocked': NSLC hikes prices on beer, wine and spirits
Regular shoppers at Nova Scotia liquor stores faced significant price hikes Monday on beer, wine and spirits.
Toronto
-
Do you know who this is? Police looking to ID 'unknown' woman found in Toronto area
Police are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying an 'unknown,' non-verbal woman after she was found Monday by a concerned citizen in the Greater Toronto Area.
-
CTV News Toronto veteran Austin Delaney to retire after 34 years
After 34 years of telling Toronto's stories, CTV News Toronto veteran Austin Delaney is retiring.
-
'Terrible tragedy': Politicians speak out following fatal stabbing of teen at Toronto subway station
Politicians and advocacy groups are speaking out following the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old boy a Toronto subway station on Saturday.
Montreal
-
Police find 6th and 7th bodies inside site of Old Montreal fire
Police say they have found the sixth and seventh bodies inside a building in Old Montreal that burned down 11 days ago and do not expect find any more victims. With the death toll now expected to remain at seven, police said they can begin to focus their efforts on finding the cause of the deadly March 16 fire.
-
Grocery rebate doesn't go far enough to fight inflation: food policy expert
In grocery store aisles across Quebec, food inflation is no longer an impression but a fact. "I know it's more. I can see from everything that we buy is costing a lot more." a woman tells CTV News at Esposito in NDG.
-
Quebec proposes extending nurses' bonuses to June
Treasury Board President Sonia LeBel is proposing the bonuses paid to nurses — which are set to expire next Thursday — be extended at least through June.
Northern Ontario
-
Evidence against Sudbury murder suspect ‘overwhelming,’ Crown tells jury
The Crown prosecutor in Sudbury made his pitch to the jury Monday afternoon in the Robert Steven Wright murder trial, arguing evidence against him is “overwhelming.”
-
Here is why the defence says Wright should be found not guilty of 1998 Sudbury murder
Closing arguments are being heard at the Sudbury courthouse Monday in the trial for the man accused of killing Renee Sweeney in 1998 with the defence saying there is plenty of reasonable doubt to support an acquittal.
-
Victims identified as police reveal Nashville school shooter had drawn maps, done surveillance
The suspect in a Nashville school shooting on Monday had drawn a detailed map of the school, including potential entry points, and conducted surveillance before killing three students and three adults in the latest in a series of mass shootings in a country growing increasingly unnerved by bloodshed in schools.
London
-
Homicide investigation in London
The victim of a suspicious death in London over the weekend has been identified and police have now deemed the incident a homicide.
-
Driver returns to scene of hit and run
A man is recovering in hospital after being hit by a vehicle in London early Monday morning.
-
Bail granted for Woodstock, Ont. daycare operator facing sexual offences
Trevor Hendershott, 37, of Woodstock has been in custody since his arrest on March 9, but on Monday after a bail hearing, he was granted bail with a number of strict conditions.
Winnipeg
-
'They are skin and bones': 4 puppies found abandoned in box by Manitoba highway
A Manitoba dog rescue is looking for answers after four freezing, malnourished puppies were found abandoned in a box on the side of a highway.
-
Man seen with gun in hotel prompts hold-and-secure in Selkirk: RCMP
A 32-year-old man has been arrested after RCMP say he was spotted with a gun in a hotel room in Selkirk.
-
$8.2M of unpaid parking tickets sent to collection agency
The City of Winnipeg says $8.2 million worth of unpaid parking fines is now eligible for collection. Notices have been sent in the mail by a collection agency, Gatestone & Co Inc., to collect the unpaid tickets.
Kitchener
-
Tax return delays possible if CRA workers strike
Thousands of Canada Revenue Agency workers are threatening strike action and it could cause a delay for Canadians trying to file their 2022 taxes.
-
Threatening graffiti found in Cambridge high school washroom: Police
Waterloo regional police are investigating after they say threats were found written inside a washroom at a Cambridge high school.
-
Guelph, Ont. researchers links nitrate to heart health
Preventing heart failure and managing diabetes are the potential benefits of a new discovery by University of Guelph researchers.
Calgary
-
'It's horrific': Calgary house explosion injures 10 people
The Calgary Fire Department says at least 10 people were injured in a 'sudden and devastating' explosion in the city's northeast on Monday that completely destroyed one home.
-
Chestermere mayor calls inspection report 'distortion of facts'
The findings of a provincial probe into the City of Chestermere's governance are being described as "fictional" by Mayor Jeff Colvin.
-
Slain Edmonton officers Jordan and Ryan remembered at procession, regimental funeral
Family and friends of two police officers who were shot and killed while responding to a family dispute gathered in downtown Edmonton Monday to say goodbye to their loved ones.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon-based Cameco wins back $300M in court battle with Canada's tax collector
Following a series of court decisions, Cameco says it will be getting a refund worth roughly $300 million from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).
-
Sask. woman gets thousands in credit card charges after hackers lock her out of Facebook page
An Outlook woman has been locked out of her online business’ Facebook page for months and she says she’s starting to lose hope.
-
RCMP say stolen cows were seized from a property near Saskatoon
Officers seized more than $25,000 worth of stolen cattle from a property near Saskatoon, according to RCMP.
Edmonton
-
Slain Edmonton officers Jordan and Ryan remembered at procession, regimental funeral
Family and friends of two police officers who were shot and killed while responding to a family dispute gathered in downtown Edmonton Monday to say goodbye to their loved ones.
-
Edmontonians, Canadian police officers line streets to say farewell to fallen EPS officers
Community members and police services from across the country gathered on Monday to mourn two Edmonton Police Service officers killed in the line of duty earlier this month.
-
In Pictures: Remembering Constables Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan
On March 27, a regimental funeral was held for Edmonton Police Service Constables Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan who were killed in the line of duty on March 16, 2023.
Vancouver
-
Who gets the pet when a couple separates? B.C. looking at amendments to Family Law Act
New guidance is being proposed to help judges in B.C. decide what happens to a family pet when a couple separates.
-
Man arrested after crashing stolen pick-up truck in Delta, police say
A man found passed out behind the wheel of a stolen pickup truck in Delta attempted to flee after being awoken Monday, according to authorities.
-
Some chickens 'perished' after crash involving truck carrying cages on Highway 1: contractor
A stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway in Langley, B.C. was closed for hours Monday after a transport truck carrying chickens went into a ditch.
Regina
-
Sask. judge grants bail for Quewezance sisters who say they were wrongfully imprisoned nearly 30 years ago
A pair of Saskatchewan sisters have been granted bail after spending almost 30 years in prison for what they describe as a wrongful conviction.
-
Fatal crash near Langenburg claims Regina man's life
A four-vehicle crash near Langenburg claimed the life of a Regina man on Friday.
-
'The love of archery': Sask. bow hunter wins provincial award following cancer diagnosis
A bow hunter from Yorkton battling a cancer diagnosis was recently awarded a provincial title from the Saskatchewan Bow Hunters Association.