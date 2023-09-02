Pink paint splashed on artwork, scammers target Swifties and a big lottery win: Top 5 stories in Ottawa this week
A climate activist defaces Canadian artwork, an Ottawa couple wins big, and people are scamming local Swifties.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top 5 stories on our website this week.
Climate activist smears paint on Tom Thomson piece
A climate activist caused a stir Tuesday when he entered the National Gallery of Canada and smeared pink paint over a Tom Thomson painting on display.
The painting, titled "Northern River", was protected by glass and was undamaged, the National Gallery confirmed.
The protester was part of a group called On2Ottawa, which has been causing traffic disruptions in the city in the past month as they call on the federal government to create a national firefighting agency.
The protester at the National Gallery was arrested and charged with mischief.
A climate protester is arrested after splashing paint on Tom Thomson's 'Northern River' painting in the National Gallery of Canada. Aug. 29, 2023. (Graham Richardson/CTV News Ottawa)
Ottawa couple wins $55-million jackpot
Two people from Ottawa are the city's newest millionaires after winning a $55-million Lotto Max prize.
Keith and Debra Polachek, who are both retired, say they have not made any major plans with their winnings yet.
"Our reaction was laid back, but we were very happy. We realized we had a lot of preparation to do," Debra said as the couple picked up their prize from OLG.
While they continue to plan how best to make use of the winnings, the Polacheks said they did get some new toys and treats for their dogs.
Keith and Debra Polachek of Ottawa pick up their $55 million prize for winning the Lotto Max jackpot. (OLG/release)
Swifties lose thousands to ticket scams
Ottawa police are warning Swifties to be careful while buying tickets to see Taylor Swift in concert, after residents lost more than $12,000 in three days this week in online ticket scams.
Swift's incredibly popular Eras Tour is coming to Toronto next year and it's her only announced Canadian stop. Tickets went on sale last month.
But police say the incredibly high demand for the tickets means a fertile ground for fraudsters.
"Because the concerts are all sold out, people in Ottawa and the rest of the country are dire to get the tickets so they're searching Facebook Marketplace believing it's safe, finding profiles who are selling tickets and the bulk of them are fake profiles that they've hacked," Ottawa police Det. Shaun Wahbeh tells CTV News Ottawa.
"They're getting you to send an e-transfer, upwards of $2,000 for four tickets, and then the tickets never come to you. You've already sent the money away, most of the time the money doesn't even stay in Canada."
Police recommend making sure you know whom you're buying from and to meet in person to verify what they have.
Taylor Swift performs during her Eras tour. Swift's "Karma" is one of AP's contenders for song of the summer. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
Ottawa man pleads guilty in devastating Orleans explosion
An Ottawa man pleaded guilty for causing an explosion that destroyed several homes, caused more than $5 million in damage and injured 12 people in an Orléans subdivision last winter.
Kody Troy Crosby, 35, pleaded guilty Thursday morning to charges of breaking and entering a dwelling under construction and intentionally causing damage by explosion. The judge sentenced Crosby to five years in prison.
According to the agreed statement of facts in the case, Crosby intended to steal water heaters from new homes under construction. The court heard that when the two water heaters were stolen, the natural gas lines were left open and gas started filling the townhomes.
When two sets of contractors arrived at work on Monday, Feb. 13, the natural gas ignited and caused the explosion.
The explosion levelled homes in the Avalon Vista neighbourhood and spread debris over a wide area. Miraculously, no one was killed.
Some of the debris following an explosion at an east Ottawa construction site on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. (Ottawa Fire Services)
Capital Pride Parade draws thousands to downtown Ottawa
The streets of downtown Ottawa were filled with rainbow colours, songs and celebrations on a sunny Sunday afternoon, for the annual Capital Pride Parade.
Approximately 10,000 people marched in the parade along Elgin Street, Gladstone Avenue and Kent Street, with thousands more lining the parade route for the signature event of the 2023 Capital Pride festival.
Participants and spectators said it was important to attend the Capital Pride Parade this year to show solidarity in the face of the rise of anti-trans hate across Canada.
Students carry a giant pride flag during the Capital Pride Parade in Ottawa, on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Atlantic
-
RCMP search for suspect after 2 injured in P.E.I. sword attack
Police say two people were attacked by a man with a sword on a beach at Seacow Pond Friday night.
-
-
Body found in Saint John River, police investigating
Police in Saint John, N.B., are investigating after a body was found in the Saint John River Friday afternoon.
Toronto
-
Top Ontario court officials faced discipline behind closed doors over 'racist,' 'bereft' comments
Two top Ontario court officials – a judge and a justice of the peace – avoided public hearings and instead faced discipline behind closed doors last year after complaints were filed over respective comments they made about a young racialized offender and an accused Indigenous person.
-
Ontario will not require masks in schools this fall despite uptick in COVID cases
The Ontario Ministry of Education will not mandate mask-wearing when students return to class this fall, Education Minister Stephen Lecce has confirmed.
-
'Heat event' bringing temperatures up to 40 C about to hit GTA
The Greater Toronto Area is about to be hit with a major “heat event,” with temperatures soaring to about 40 C with humidex.
Montreal
-
Quebec fighter learns she's 3 months pregnant days before major match
Quebec MMA fighter Corinne Laframboise never thought she'd be grateful for a sprained ankle. But when she received the results of a routine blood test on Wednesday -- just one week before the biggest match of her career -- she couldn't have been more thankful.
-
Non-binary person speaks out on controversy surrounding Quebec teacher using Mx. pronoun
It should be up to teachers to choose their preferred pronoun, regardless of gender identity, says a non-binary person in Quebec in response to a controversy at a school southeast of Montreal.
-
Woman in critical condition after 4 vehicle crash on Que. highway
A woman is in critical condition after she was involved in a four-vehicle accident on Highway 40 in the Repentigny, Que. area mid-day Saturday.
Northern Ontario
-
Kapuskasing traffic stop leads to multiple charges, including impaired driving
A 28-year-old from Winnipeg, Man., is facing several charges including impaired driving following an unusual traffic stop in northern Ontario, police say.
-
-
Sudbury doctor part of research into ways to treat breast cancer without radiation
Research published last month in the New England Journal of Medicine and co-authored by a Sudbury oncologist could help many breast cancer patients avoid radiation therapy.
London
-
Londoners run to raise $30K for Palestine and local charities
Hundreds of Londoners signed up to participate in the ‘Run for Palestine’ on Saturday, a not-for-profit organization that fundraises for Palestine and Palestinian refugee camps in the Middle East.
-
Serious crash at rural intersection north of Aylmer, Ont. sends four to hospital
Four people were transported to hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries Saturday morning after a serious crash at the intersection of Imperial Road and Lyons Line in Malahide Township north of Aylmer, Ont.
-
Drugs valued at $29K seized during Woodstock trafficking investigation
A drug trafficking investigation in Woodstock has led to the arrest of three people and the seizure of $29,000 in illegal drugs.
Winnipeg
-
Local TikTokers cause disturbance at CF Polo Park: Police
Two Winnipeg youths have been arrested after a social media meet and greet gone wrong Friday evening.
-
Police looking for public's help after random shooting incident
Police have arrested a Winnipeg man for randomly shooting a gun outside a home near the Health Sciences Centre Friday.
-
Winnipeg fire crews deal with two North End fires
It was another busy start to the weekend for the Winnipeg Fire paramedic Service (WFPS) as fire crews were called to two blazes in the city's North End Saturday morning.
Kitchener
-
What's open and closed this Labour Day weekend in the area?
The Labour Day long weekend has arrived, but some closures may impact those looking to enjoy the holiday in Waterloo region and the surrounding area.
-
Shooting in Hagersville, Ont. leads to serious injuries, one arrest
An arrest has been made and one person with serious injuries was airlifted to hospital following an early morning shooting in Hagersville, Ont.
-
'It’s been one of the hardest years of our life': Mother speaks out on one-year anniversary of son's sudden death
It’s been one year since the sudden death of Eli Palfreyman, a junior hockey player in the community of Ayr.
Calgary
-
Macleod Trail incident 'de-escalated and resolved without injury': police
An unnerving Friday incident that resulted in Macleod Trail being closed in both directions has been resolved, Calgary police say.
-
Making Treaty 7 founding member Troy Emery Twigg dies
Troy Emery Twigg, one of the founding members of Making Treaty 7, has died.
-
Alberta's police watchdog investigating after a man was shot and killed by police Friday night
An Edmonton man is dead after he was shot by an Edmonton police officer Friday night.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. First Nation marks sombre anniversary
Saskatchewan’s James Smith Cree Nation is marking one year since mass stabbings claimed the lives of 11 people and left another 17 injured.
-
Saskatoon city council hikes parking fines, penalties for late tax payments to shave down budget gap
On Thursday, councillors briskly moved through budget lines, ultimately shaving another $3.15 million off of the original $52 million shortfall revealed in the spring.
-
University of Saskatchewan develops policy around AI, ChatGPT
Almost a year ago, ChatGPT made its global debut. Now the University of Saskatchewan is developing policies on how artificial intelligence (AI) can be used in the classroom.
Edmonton
-
-
21-year-old man in hospital after being hit and dragged by a truck at work
A 21-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was hit and dragged by a truck while he was working.
-
Vancouver
-
Historically bad B.C. wildfire season could be followed by floods, landslides in affected communities, expert says
The historically bad B.C. wildfire season could potentially be followed by more disasters in the months to come, according to one expert.
-
Size and complexity of Highway 97 rockslide make predicting reopening impossible, ministry says
The rockslide that closed Highway 97 north of Summerland this week is a repeat of a slide that occurred in 2008, and is significantly larger than the amount of debris that ended up on the roadway.
-
26 properties on evacuation order in B.C. wildfire zones dropped to alert
Evacuation orders for 26 properties in British Columbia's Kamloops and Shuswap Lake areas affected by two separate wildfires have been lifted and downgraded to alert status.
Regina
-
-
U of R Rams fall to UBC Thunderbirds in opening game
The University of Regina Rams fell 25-10 to the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds in their first game of Canada West action on Friday night.
-
