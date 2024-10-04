Here's how much gas prices in Ottawa are set to go up Saturday
Gas prices in Ottawa are set to rise this weekend after a slight uptick overnight.
Analyst Dan McTeague, President of Canadians for Affordable Energy, says the price at the pumps will increase across Ontario on Saturday, with the price in Ottawa going up 4 cents per litre to an average of 151.9 cents per litre. This follows a 1 cent increase on Friday.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
McTeague says the jump in prices is related to concerns over violence in the Middle East.
"If there's a shortage or a potential for a shortage or some kind of conflict that would disrupt the normal supply of how oil or its byproducts like gasoline and diesel get distributed and made, then it has an effect on all of us," he told CTV News Ottawa in an interview.
On Tuesday, Iran launched a barrage of missiles at targets in Israel following nearly a year of war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza and recent Israeli airstrikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon. The latest attack from Iran is creating fears of a wider war across the Middle East, as Israel has vowed to retaliate.
McTeague says markets are reacting to the escalating conflict.
"After Iran launched 180 ballistic missiles, I suspect that has a lot more to do with why markets are now factoring in a risk premium, a geopolitical risk premium, which can be very serious," he said. "This is an area that holds over a third of the world's oil resources. Any kind of conflict in that part of the world would also mean other nations could be affected."
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police arrest Toronto woman in connection with three recent homicides
Police have arrested a Toronto woman in connection with three recent homicides and investigators say that they believe two of the victims may have been 'randomly targeted.'
NDP house leader laments 'agents of chaos' in precarious Parliament
NDP House leader Peter Julian says there's more his party wants to do in Parliament before the next election, but if the current dysfunction continues it will become a factor in how they vote on a confidence measure.
Former Colorado county clerk Tina Peters sentenced to 9 years for voting data scheme
A judge ripped into a Colorado county clerk for her crimes and lies before sentencing her Thursday to nine years behind bars for a data-breach scheme spawned from the rampant false claims about voting machine fraud in the 2020 presidential race.
Here's what the jury didn't hear in Jacob Hoggard's sexual assault trial
A northeastern Ontario jury has started deliberating in Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard's sexual assault trial, we can now tell you what they weren't allowed to hear.
Youth pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of P.E.I. teen Tyson MacDonald
A teen charged with the murder of another teen on Prince Edward Island last year has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter.
2 dead after fire rips through historic building in Old Montreal
At least two people are dead and others are injured after a fire ripped through a century-old building in Old Montreal early Friday morning, sources told Noovo Info.
A French judge in a shocking rape case allows the public to see some of the video evidence
A French judge in the trial of dozens of men accused of raping an unconscious woman whose now former husband had repeatedly drugged her so that he and others could assault her decided on Friday to allow the public to see some of the video recordings of the alleged rapes.
Scientists looked at images from space to see how fast Antarctica is turning green. Here's what they found
Parts of icy Antarctica are turning green with plant life at an alarming rate as the region is gripped by extreme heat events, according to new research, sparking concerns about the changing landscape on this vast continent.
Canadian family stuck in Lebanon anxiously awaits flight options amid Israeli strikes
A Canadian man who is trapped in Lebanon with his family says they are anxiously waiting for seats on a flight out of the country, as a barrage of Israeli airstrikes continues.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Youth pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of P.E.I. teen Tyson MacDonald
A teen charged with the murder of another teen on Prince Edward Island last year has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter.
-
'Pattern' of violence, threats against federal fisheries officers in Maritimes: DFO
The federal Fisheries Department says it is concerned about a "pattern" of violence and threats toward its enforcement officers after two tense incidents off southwestern Nova Scotia last month.
-
Affordable seniors’ apartments open in Cape Breton
Friday marked the grand opening of 22 new seniors' apartments built from the ground-up on Pitt Street in Sydney Mines, N.S.
Toronto
-
Police arrest Toronto woman in connection with three recent homicides
Police have arrested a Toronto woman in connection with three recent homicides and investigators say that they believe two of the victims may have been 'randomly targeted.'
-
Suspect in shooting of Toronto cop was out on bail
A 21-year-old man who was charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a Toronto police officer this week was out on bail at the time of the alleged offence, court documents obtained by CTV News Toronto show.
-
Burlington Ont., man charged with child luring
Police say they have arrested a man in Burlington, Ont., in connection with child luring charges.
Montreal
-
2 dead after fire rips through historic building in Old Montreal
At least two people are dead and others are injured after a fire ripped through a century-old building in Old Montreal early Friday morning, sources told Noovo Info.
-
Language watchdog tells Gatineau, Que. cafe to write Instagram posts in French
The owner of a Gatineau, Que. café says it's 'silly' that Quebec's language watchdog is telling the business to write its Instagram posts in French.
-
Police boosting presence in Montreal ahead of Oct. 7 anniversary of Israel-Hamas war
Montreal police say they are increasing their presence across the city ahead of the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 7 start of the Israel-Hamas war.
Northern Ontario
-
Here's what the jury didn't hear in Jacob Hoggard's sexual assault trial
A northeastern Ontario jury has started deliberating in Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard's sexual assault trial, we can now tell you what they weren't allowed to hear.
-
Sudbury suspect assaults police one day after being freed on bail
Two police officers in Greater Sudbury required medical attention for injuries they received arresting a man for the second time in just two days.
-
Police arrest Toronto woman in connection with three recent homicides
Police have arrested a Toronto woman in connection with three recent homicides and investigators say that they believe two of the victims may have been 'randomly targeted.'
Windsor
-
London man sentenced in Windsor harassment case
A London, Ont. man, who pleaded guilty earlier this year in a harassment case, has been sentenced to two months in jail for criminal harassment of a Windsor, Ont. family.
-
Windsor police looking for witness of September collision involving pedestrian
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) are looking for a witness to a collision between a pedestrian and vehicle in September.
-
Windsor fire names new fire chief
Windsor fire has named its new fire chief, effective on Jan. 1, 2025.
London
-
'Not a random incident': Police respond to stabbing at A.B. Lucas
According to police, officers responded to the 600 block of Tennent Avenue for a, "report of a possible stabbing" around 9 p.m. on Thursday.
-
Truck wedged beneath CN train bridge shutters road south of Komoka
Middlesex OPP have shuttered a road between Mount Brydges and Komoka today - Amiens Road is currently closed between Glendon Drive and Oriole Drive.
-
Ahead of the Israel Hamas war's first anniversary, police increase patrols around places of worship
The London Police Service said that it’s stepping up police presence around Jewish and Muslim places of worship as the October 7 anniversary of the start of the Israel Hamas war draws near.
Kitchener
-
Impaired driver charged after car crashes in Kitchener home: WRPS
Waterloo Regional Police have laid charges after a car crashed into the side of a Kitchener home at 3:30 a.m.
-
How bat health could be linked to human health
The recent rabies-related death in Ontario has raised concerns about human exposure, but an assistant professor at the University of Guelph says we can learn a lot from the health of bat populations.
-
Police arrest Toronto woman in connection with three recent homicides
Police have arrested a Toronto woman in connection with three recent homicides and investigators say that they believe two of the victims may have been 'randomly targeted.'
Barrie
-
Investigation underway after 2 workers die inside silo
The Ministry of Labour is investigating a workplace incident that claimed the lives of two people in Georgian Bluffs, south of Owen Sound.
-
MP calls for tougher bail rules after repeat offender allegedly stabs Barrie officer
A local MP voiced concerns about repeat offenders in the House of Commons on Thursday, pointing to a recent incident in Barrie that resulted in a police officer suffering serious injuries.
-
Highway 400 crash near Waubaushene under investigation
Provincial police are investigating a collision along Highway 400 in Tay Township Friday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba man accused of impersonating RCMP officer, making traffic stops
Manitoba RCMP arrested a man after he allegedly pulled over two women on the highway pretending to be an RCMP officer.
-
Work continues on alert system for missing Indigenous women: minister
The federal government says it's making progress on a pilot program for an alert system that would inform the public when an Indigenous woman or girl is missing.
-
Manitoba Tories calling for review of case of Jordyn Reimer
The Opposition Tories introduced a motion to get the justice system to take another look at the case of Jordyn Reimer.
Calgary
-
Why the Banff town sign may soon move
The Banff town sign, a popular spot for tourists, may soon have a new home.
-
Martha Hart speaks out against Netflix 'McMahon' docuseries, blames WWE for Calgary wrestler Owen Hart's death
Martha Hart, the widow of Calgary wrestler Owen Hart, is speaking out after the release of Netflix's 'Mr. McMahon' documentary series, which she says inaccurately portrays her husband's death as an accident.
-
2 Calgarians charged following seizure of stolen vehicles
Authorities say two Calgarians were arrested and charged in "a complex scheme" involving stolen vehicles.
Edmonton
-
Man dies after becoming trapped in trench in Parkland County
A man is dead after he became trapped in a trench on Friday morning.
-
Several Alberta charter school lobbyists have ties to UCP government
Following the Alberta government’s recent announcement of capital funding to build charter and independent schools, the Investigative Journalism Foundation has found that several consultants with ties to the United Conservative Party (UCP) have been lobbying on behalf of charter schools and associated organizations over the past year.
-
Alberta ramps up Indigenous tourism sector with $2 million dollar investment
With interest in authentic, Indigenous-led tourism experiences booming, the province announced Friday that it’s increasing funding to Indigenous Tourism Alberta by $2 million.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan NDP proposes $58M in cuts as it lays out plan to pay for campaign promises
NDP Leader Carla Beck says she would cut $58 million in spending during her first year as premier should her party win the Saskatchewan election set for Oct. 28.
-
Sask. Party leader promises tax credit rise on first homes, permanent return of renovation credit
Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe says if re-elected, his government would introduce a Saskatchewan Home Renovation Tax Credit aimed at making renovations more affordable.
-
Wind gusts up to 100 km/h possible in southern Sask. Saturday
A wind warning has been issued for parts of southern Saskatchewan, with gusts of up to 100 kilometres per hour (km/h) possible in some areas on Saturday, Environment and Climate Change Canada says.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police arrest homeless person at scene of encampment fire under University Bridge
Saskatoon police arrested a homeless person at the scene of an encampment underneath the University Bridge on Friday morning.
-
First Nations leaders say Saskatchewan court workers sent home for orange shirts
Indigenous leaders say two staff at a Saskatchewan courthouse were told to go home and take off the orange shirts they wore for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
Saskatchewan NDP proposes $58M in cuts as it lays out plan to pay for campaign promises
NDP Leader Carla Beck says she would cut $58 million in spending during her first year as premier should her party win the Saskatchewan election set for Oct. 28.
Vancouver
-
Fraudster stole $20K worth of gold jewelry from New Westminster senior, police say
A New Westminster senior is out $20,000 worth of gold jewelry after being approached by a scammer outside her home.
-
Eby vows to increase B.C. tax on empty homes under NDP government
NDP Leader David Eby is vowing to raise British Columbia's speculation and vacancy tax on empty homes if re-elected premier this month.
-
Get your steps in: Grouse Grind closing for a month, starting Monday
Hikers hoping to take on the Grouse Grind should lace up their boots soon.
Vancouver Island
-
Eby vows to increase B.C. tax on empty homes under NDP government
NDP Leader David Eby is vowing to raise British Columbia's speculation and vacancy tax on empty homes if re-elected premier this month.
-
Leaders spread out around the province as week 2 of campaigning in B.C. continues
Politicians are continuing to promote their promises across British Columbia as the provincial election campaign nears its midway point.
-
1 dead, 2 rescued after floatplane crash in B.C.
One person is dead after a floatplane carrying three people crashed Wednesday evening in a remote inlet on British Columbia's central coast.
Kelowna
-
Several 'aggressors' arrested after B.C. teen swarmed, B.C. RCMP say
Three young suspects have been arrested in connection with a swarming attack on a teenager in B.C.'s Okanagan last week – and authorities have asked the public to stop circulating disturbing videos of the incident.
-
'It's ridiculous': Kelowna father furious after violent attack on his 13-year-old daughter
A father in Kelowna is furious after his 13-year-old daughter was brutally beaten on Gyro Beach. He is calling for criminal charges in the devastating attack, which was caught on video by multiple bystanders.
-
Officer's fatal shooting of Kamloops suspect was 'necessary and reasonable' use of force, IIO finds
The officer who shot and killed a forcible confinement suspect in Kamloops two years ago was justified in doing so, according to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C.