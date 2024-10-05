Ottawa's new pro-lacrosse team hosting open tryouts

Ottawa’s new professional lacrosse team is hosting an open tryout this weekend.

The Ottawa Black Bears invited 35 free agent players to try out for the team at the Bell Sensplex starting on Saturday morning.

Among the players hoping to get a roster spot is 21-year-old Cornwall resident and women's lacrosse player, Alex Begbie.

The Black Bears say Begbie was the only woman that applied to the tryout process and was selected to participate.

General manager Rich Lisk said in an interview that following the success of the first ever International Women’s Box Lacrosse Championships in Utica, N.Y. in September, it's only a matter of time before female offensive players break into the National Lacrosse League.

The Black Bears say a very small amount of players – maybe only one or two – will be selected from the tryout to attend the pre-season camp, where further cuts will be made.

The Ottawa Black Bears play nine of their 18 games at home at the Canadian Tire Centre this season. The season starts Nov. 29 at the Canadian Tire Centre against the Toronto Rock.