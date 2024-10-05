This Ottawa photo radar camera issued 200 tickets a day over the summer
King Edward Avenue remains the hot spot for photo radar tickets on Ottawa roads, with hundreds of tickets issued every day to speeders caught on camera.
New data shows the automated speed enforcement camera on King Edward Avenue, between Bolton Street and St. Patrick Street, issued 6,337 speeding tickets in August, the highest number of tickets issued by Ottawa's 40 photo radar cameras. The photo radar camera issued 7,096 speeding tickets to drivers on the busy road connecting Ottawa and Gatineau in July.
A total of 32,461 speeding tickets were issued by automated speed enforcement cameras in Ottawa in August, down from 33,859 tickets in July and 39,361 tickets in June. A record 43,416 speeding tickets were issued by the cameras in March.
The photo radar camera on Walkley Road, between Halifax Drive and Harding Road, issued 3,827 tickets in August, while the camera on St. Laurent Boulevard, between Noranda Avenue and Clarke Avenue, issued 1,796 speeding tickets and the camera on Bronson Avenue near Carleton University caught 1,676 speeders in August.
Photo radar cameras have issued 261,566 speeding tickets in the January to August period. The automated speed enforcement camera program resulted in 220,789 speeding tickets in 2023 (26 cameras), 127,939 tickets in 2022 (17 cameras) and 80,944 tickets in 2021 (eight cameras).
The camera on King Edward Avenue has issued 42,547 tickets in 2024 since being activated in February. The camera on Walkley Road, between Halifax Drive and Harding Road, has issued 23,084 tickets so far this year, while the camera on St. Laurent Boulevard has issued 15,178 tickets.
Twelve new cameras have been activated in 2024, and work is underway to install 20 new photo radar cameras across the city by the end of the year. Staff have estimated the city will issue one million tickets a year through the photo radar and red light camera programs.
The 12 busiest photo radar cameras in Ottawa in August
- King Edward Avenue southbound, between Bolton Street and St. Patrick Street: 6,337 tickets
- Walkley Road, between Halifax Drive and Harding Road: 3,827 tickets
- St. Laurent Boulevard, between Noranda Avenue and Clarke Avenue: 1,796 tickets
- Bronson Avenue, between Raven Road and Sunnyside Avenue: 1,676 tickets
- Cedarview Road, between Fallowfield Road and Jockvale Road: 1,674 tickets
- Katimavik Road, between Castlefrank Road and McGibbon Drive: 1,570 tickets
- Bayshore Drive, near Woodridge Crescent: 1,472 tickets
- Riverside Drive, between Mooney's Bay Place and Hog's Back Road: 1,428 tickets
- Woodroffe Avenue, between Anthony Avenue and Saville Row: 1,370 tickets
- First Avenue, between Chrysler Street and Percy Street: 1,331 tickets
- Fisher Avenue, between Kintyre Private and Deer Park Road: 1,323 tickets
- Hunt Club Road, between Pike Street and Lorry Greenberg Drive: 1,282 tickets
Top 12 busiest photo radar cameras in Ottawa so far in 2024
- King Edward Avenue, between Cathcart Street and St. Patrick Street: 42,547 tickets (February-August)
- Walkley Road, between Halifax Drive and Harding Road: 23,084 tickets (February-August)
- St. Laurent Boulevard, between Noranda Avenue and Clarke Avenue: 15,178 tickets (January-August)
- Cedarview Road, between Fallowfield Road and Jockvale Road: 11,931 tickets (January-August)
- Katimavik Road, between Castlefrank Road and McGibbon Drive: 10,283 tickets (January-August)
- Fisher Avenue, between Kintyre Private and Deer Park Road: 10,094 tickets (January-August)
- Bayshore Drive, between Woodridge N. Crescent and Woodridge S. Crescent: 9,531 tickets (January-August)
- Woodroffe Avenue, between Anthony Avenue and Saville Row: 9,844 tickets (January-August)
- Bronson Avenue, between Raven Road and Sunnyside Avenue: 9,531 tickets (February -August)
- Riverside Drive near Mooney's Bay: 9,031 tickets (February-August)
- First Avenue, between Chrysler Street and Percy Street: 8,538 tickets (January-August)
- Ogilvie Road, between Appleton Street and Elmlea Gate: 7,998 tickets (January-August)
