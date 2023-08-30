'We were very happy': Ottawa couple wins $55 million Lotto Max jackpot

Keith and Debra Polachek say they have not made any major plans with their winnings after becoming Ottawa's newest millionaires.

The retired married couple won the $55 million Lotto Max jackpot in the Aug. 11 draw.

"Our reaction was laid back, but we were very happy. We realized we had a lot of preparation to do," Debra said as the couple picked up their prize from OLG.

"We'll take some time to think through the situation and figure out next steps," Keith added.

The couple says they've been playing the lottery occasionally for several years, and typically buy tickets when the jackpots are high.

"We used to talk about what we’d do if we ever won the lottery," Debra said. "When it happened, it was kind of what we had discussed."

Keith and Debra shared the news with a close friend before they started planning.

"They were so happy for us. In fact, I think they were more excited than we were!"

The couple says they haven't made any major plans for their winnings and are working through the "steps on our to-do list." They did buy some new toys and treats for their dogs.

"We’re happy to be together and experience this win as a team. We’ve always had a good life, and this win is a wonderful bonus," the couple said, adding they plan to give back in ways that are meaningful to them.

The couple purchased the winning ticket at a Shoppers Drug Mart on Bank Street.