    • OPP charge driver going 175 km/h on Highway 417 in Ottawa

    OPP caught a driver going 75 km/h over the speed limit on Friday evening. (OPP/X) OPP caught a driver going 75 km/h over the speed limit on Friday evening. (OPP/X)
    Ontario Provincial Police caught a driver going 75 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 417 Friday night.

    Police say the driver was stopped shortly after 9 p.m. near Moodie Drive.

    The driver was clocked at 175 km/h where the speed limit is 100 km/h.

    It was also raining at the time, police say.

    "Speeds like this are never safe, but are even more dangerous in poor weather," OPP said in a post on X.

    The driver was charged with stunt driving, received an immediate 30-day driving suspension and a 14-day vehicle impound.

    The driver could face a minimum $2,000 fine, six demerit points and a one-year driving suspension upon conviction.

