Capital Pride Parade draws thousands of people to downtown Ottawa

Thousands of people lined Elgin Street and Gladstone Avenue in downtown Ottawa on a sunny Sunday afternoon for the Capital Pride Parade, the signature event of the 2023 Capital Pride festival.

The Pride Parade departed Ottawa City Hall at 1 p.m., and will travel along Elgin Street, Gladstone Avenue and Kent Street, ending at the intersection of Kent Street and Laurier Avenue.

The parade featured 200 groups and more than 10,000 marchers.

2023 Capital Pride celebrations in Ottawa. Aug. 28, 2023. (Josh Pringle/CTV News)

Students with the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board was invited to lead the Capital Pride Parade, carrying the giant Pride Flag along the route.

OC Transpo, the city of Ottawa and several Ottawa school boards have floats in the parade.

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe joined city of Ottawa staff for the Pride Parade.

"Love knows no boundaries. Happy Pride, everyone," Sutcliffe said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The Grand Marshal for this year's Pride Parade is Fae Johnstone.

"My hope this year is to bring us back to the tradition of Pride and highlight how far we still have to go to support and deliver equality for queer and trans community members," Johnstone told CTV Morning Live.

The Pride Parade's honoured group this year is the Ten Oaks Project.

The theme for this year's event is "Get Proud," with Capital Pride saying, "Our theme is a call to celebrate together even more loudly and proudly."

Thousands of people line Elgin Street in downtown Ottawa to watch the Capital Pride Parade on Sunday. (Ottawa Traffic Cameras/website)

Funding for Ottawa 2SLGBTQI+ communities

The federal government announced up to $1.9 million in funding for seven 2SLGBTQI+ organizations in the Ottawa area.

Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth Marci Ian and Ottawa Vanier MP Mona Fortier announced the funding one year after the federal government launched its federal 2SLGBTQ1+ Action Plan.

"This support for 2SLGBTQI+ communities in the Ottawa region is a tangible achievement of the Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan," Fortier said.

"These community organizations play a key role in amplifying marginalized voices and provide safe spaces. By working directly with local communities, they can create systemic change. Our government will always support 2SLGBTQI+ communities and organizations that are striving to make things better and build a more inclusive Canada."

Here is everything you need to know about the Capital Pride Parade in Ottawa.

Pride Parade route

The Capital Pride Parade is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at Ottawa City Hall.

The parade will travel south on Elgin Street to Gladstone Avenue, west on Gladstone Avenue to Kent Street and north on Kent Street to Laurier Avenue.

2023 Capital Pride Parade Route map. (capitalpride.ca)

Road closures

Here is a look at road closures in downtown Ottawa.

All day

Bank Street closed between Slater and Florence streets

Somerset Street closed between O'Connor and Bank streets

Gloucester Street closed between Bank and O'Connor streets

From 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Laurier Avenue West closed between Nicholas Street and Elgin Street

From 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Elgin Street closed between Slater and McLeod streets

Gladstone Avenue closed between Cartier and Kent streets

Kent Street closed between McLeod and Albert streets

Laurier Avenue West will be closed between Lyon Street South and O'Connor Street between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

2023 Capital Pride celebrations in Ottawa. Aug. 28, 2023. (Josh Pringle/CTV News)

OC Transpo

OC Transpo says it will maintain regular transit service this weekend.

Routes 6, 7 and 11 will be detoured between Slater Street and Gladstone Avenue all day.

Routes 5, 6, 7, 11 and 14 will be detoured for the duration of the Capital Pride Parade from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. All trips affected by road closures during the parade will be detoured via adjacent streets, according to the city.

Ottawa police

Ottawa police say there will be an increased police presence during Capital Pride events this weekend.

"The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) Special Events Section, along with our city partners have worked with Pride organizing committee throughout the planning phase of the Parade," police said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.

"OPS has developed a plan with police resources to ensure safe and fun Pride activities associated with the event all weekend."

Police say there will be an integrated command team set up for the Pride Parade.

"OPS will have officers engaged along the route to ensure Pride participants feel safe and that Ottawa residents feel secure that their community is being protected," police said.

"OPS has officers of all ranks that have signed up to ensure a successful Pride parade."