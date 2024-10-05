Frost advisory issued with temperatures expected to drop near freezing in Ottawa
Environment Canada has issued the first frost advisory of the season.
The weather warning was issued as temperatures across Ottawa and eastern Ontario are expected to dip near the freezing mark this evening.
Tonight's forecast shows temperatures will dip down to 2 C in Ottawa and 1 C in Gatineau. Patchy frost by morning is expected.
"Frost may damage frost-sensitive fruit trees and vegetable plants," Environment Canada says.
"Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees."
Ottawa weather
Environment Canada's weather forecast shows rain and more seaonal temperatures returning to Ottawa.
Sunday's forecast calls for rain and a chance of thunderstorms. High of 19 C. The evening is expected to be rainy with a low of 10 C.
Monday calls for a mix of sun and clouds with a 30 per cent chance of showers.
Evening lows for the rest of the week will return to single-digits.
