What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Oct. 4-6

Fair season continues in the Ottawa area, the Ottawa 67's and Senators play on home ice, Carleton University and the University of Ottawa meet in the Panda Game and a former Backstreet Boys member is in town.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa and eastern Ontario this weekend.

Metcalfe Fair

The 168th Metcalfe Fair is this weekend, where rural tradition meets modern family entertainment.

Events include the midway, demolition derby, kids entertainment, agriculture shows and more. Musical entertainment includes The County Lads on Friday, Nate Haller with Rainwater Whiskey on Saturday and Eastbound of Bytown on Sunday.

For more information, visit https://metcalfefair.com/.

Panda Game

The Carleton Ravens and the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees meet in the 55th edition of the Panda Game on Sunday at TD Place.

Kick off is 12 p.m.

For tickets, visit www.tdplace.ca.

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators wrap up the NHL pre-season Saturday night at Canadian Tire Centre.

The Senators host the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m.

For tickets, visit ticketmaster.ca.

Ottawa 67’s

The Ottawa 67’s host the North Bay Battalion Saturday afternoon at TD Place.

Game time is 3 p.m.

For tickets, visit www.tdplace.ca.

On Sunday, the 67’s travel to Kingston to play the Frontenacs at the Slush Puppie Place.

RBC Race for the Kids

Lace up your shoes and hit the ground running to support CHEO.

RBC’s Race for the Kids is Sunday at Wesley Clover Park, featuring a 5K, 10K, or 2K Family Fun Run, games, inflatables and more.

For more information, visit https://www.rbcr4tkottawa.ca/.

National Arts Centre

Here’s a look at what’s happening at the National Arts Centre this weekend:

Friday-Saturday: NAC Orchestra presents Big Broadway with Norm Lewis

Friday-Saturday: Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Friday: Simon Denizart: Piece of Mind

For tickets and information, visit www.nac-cna.ca.

A Tribute to the Baatles

See Help! A Tribute to the Beatles Friday night at the Algonquin Commons Theatre.

Experience all of their greatest hits faithfully recreated.

For tickets, visit https://www.algonquinsa.com/event/help-a-tribute-to-the-beatles/.

Nick Carter

Nick Carter brings the “Who Am I” tour to Algonquin Commons Theatre on Sunday night.

Carter was a member of the iconic boy band, Backstreet Boys.

For tickets, visit www.algonquinsa.com.

NCC Bikedays

The National Capital Commission's Weekend Bikedays continue all weekend.

Roads will be closed to vehicles along the Ottawa River and Rideau Canal for active transportation. Here is a look at the schedule for Saturday and Sunday.

Queen Elizabeth Driveway, between Fifth Avenue and Somerset Street – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Kichi Zībī Mīkan, westbound lanes between Vimy Place and Carling Avenue – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, between Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fall Rhapsody

Enjoy the fall colours in Gatineau and in Ottawa during the NCC’s Fall Rhapsody.

Checkout the changing sights in NCC-managed parks and natural spaces, including Gatineau Park, in downtown Ottawa, along the Ottawa River and in the National Capital Greenbelt.

The NCC offers a shuttle service every 20 minutes from downtown Ottawa-Gatineau to Gatineau Park.

For more information, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/events/fall-rhapsody.

Pumpkinfest

Pumpkin season is underway at Saunders Farm.

Enjoy the fall colours and gourd times, featuring world-famous mazes and playgrounds, a wagon ride, a zipline and more.

Pumpkinfest runs until October 31.

For more information, click here.

Frightfest

The haunting season is underway at Saunders Farm this Halloween season.

Frightfest features spooky spectacles, including the Haunted Hayride, the Coven, the Chambles, the Cemetery Scare Zone and more.

Frightfest runs until Oct. 31.

Skreamers

Skreamers is alive this Halloween season at Proulx Farm on O’Toole Road.

Take a ride on the wild wagon through the border forest and then stroll through the Side Laboratory and Front Barn. Skreamers is open every Friday and Saturday in October.

For tickets, visit skreamers.ca.

Pumpkin Fest at Proulx Farm

Proulx Farm is transformed into a giant Halloween playground.

Check out the hay structures, tree house and slides, mazes and corn field mazes, a petting zoo, inflatable structures and more.

For tickets visit https://proulxfarm.com/pumpkinfest/.

Pumpkinferno at Upper Canada Village

Walk through 9,000 hand-crafted pumpkins at Upper Canada Village in Morrisburg.

Pumpkins come to life in a spectacular display of artistry and creativity along the streets and paths at Upper Canada Village during Pumpkinferno.

Pumpkinferno runs until Oct. 31.

Pumpkinferno at Kingston Pen

The Kingston Penitentiary welcomes Pumpkinferno this fall.

Explore the magic of Pumpkinferno with a nighttime walk through 7,000 hand-crafted pumpkins within the walls of the historic landscape.

Fort Fright at Fort Henry

Fort Henry in Kingston transforms into a nightmarish realm of creatures and monsters this Halloween.

Fort Fright runs until Oct. 31.

Acres of Terror

Cannamore Orchard in Crysler, Ont. invites you to Acres of Terror this Halloween.

The fun programming for all ages includes a Spooky Wagon Ride, House of Terror, Spooky Village and Fog Maze.

For tickets and information, visit https://www.cannamoreorchard.com/.

The Log Farm

The Log Farm invites you to Fall Fun on the Farm.

Explore the family farm from the 1860s, with a kids theme play barn, animals, a corn maze, a wagon ride and a pumpkin patch.

For more information, visit https://thelogfarm.com/2252-2/.

Lansdowne Farmers' Market

The Lansdowne Farmers' Market is open this weekend.

Visit the vendors at the Aberdeen Pavilion on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

613flea

613flea returns to Lansdowne on Saturday.

Visit 150 vendors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Farmers Markets in Ottawa

The Parkdale Market is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Beechwood Market is every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Westboro Market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Barrhaven Market is open Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Kanata Farmers Market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Visit the Barrhaven Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Check out the Metcalfe Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Carp Farmers' Market is open Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

North Gower Farmers Market is open Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Museums

Click on the links for the schedule at museums in Ottawa and eastern Ontario:

Parliament of Canada Tours

Enjoy a free, guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building, the House of Commons in the West Block and the East Block.

For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.

Parliament: The Immersive Experience

Explore the main Parliament Building, also called Centre Block, in this new innovative experience.

Parliament: The Immersive Experience at 211 Sparks Street includes an exhibition and a 360-degree multimedia show that takes you on a tour through Centre Block, which has been closed since 2019.

The self-guided tour is 45 minutes.

Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.

Kingston Frontenacs

The Kingston Frontenacs play at the Slush Puppie Place twice this weekend.

Friday night, the Frontenacs host the North Bay Battalion at 7 p.m.

On Sunday, Kingston faces the Ottawa 67’s at 4 p.m.

For tickets, visit https://chl.ca/ohl-frontenacs/.

Charity Chuckles

It’s an evening of laughter in support of Habitat for Humanity Thousand Islands.

See comedians Simone Holder, Matt Watson, Chad Noonan and Trevor Thompson Saturday at the Brockville Memorial Arena Hall.

Carleton Place Pumpkinfest

Carleton Place is hosting its Pumpkinfest 2024 this weekend.

Events will be held across Carleton Place, including free art activities, kid’s costume dance party, movie in the park, games zone and more.

For more information, visit https://carletonplace.ca/pumpkinfest-weekend-2024.