Ottawa hospital ER closed this weekend and a tour bus crashes into gate at 24 Sussex: Top stories in Ottawa this week

No one has been reported hurt after a tour bus struck a gate outside 24 Sussex Dr. in Ottawa, the official residence of the prime minister on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. No one has been reported hurt after a tour bus struck a gate outside 24 Sussex Dr. in Ottawa, the official residence of the prime minister on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022.

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada is banning the importation of handguns, effective Aug. 19

The Canadian government is moving to ban the importation of restricted handguns, effective Aug. 19. Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced Friday that the federal government has decided to push ahead with an importation ban without the approval of Parliament, moving to make the policy change through regulatory restrictions.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina