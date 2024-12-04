City of Ottawa holding info session about Sprung structure at Nepean Sportsplex

City of Ottawa staff will be holding an information session tonight about the proposed Sprung structure set to be built near the Nepean Sportsplex, which is intended to provide temporary housing and support services for asylum seekers.

The city confirmed last month that one Sprung structure, to be used as a "newcomer reception centre", would be built at 1645 Woodroffe Ave. by the end of 2025. A second site in Kanata, at the Eagleson Park and Ride, would be used if the Woodroffe site proves insufficient to meet demand.

The news was met with swift backlash from residents opposed to having the structures in their neighbourhoods. Several protests have been held against the idea and a rally in support of newcomers was also held last month, attended by Mayor Mark Sutcliffe.

Knoxdale-Merivale Ward Coun. Sean Devine, City of Ottawa staff, Refugee 613, and Stantec will deliver presentations and answer residents' questions about the project Wednesday night at the Nepean Sportsplex, 1701 Woodroffe Ave., Halls A&B, starting at 6 p.m. (Accessible through Entrance 3 at the rear of the building.)

This session will cover:

the asylum claimant and settlement process,

services to be provided at the reception centre,

site selection process and criteria, and

details about the proposed structure and construction timeline.

City staff say the newcomer reception centre is "intended to provide a more dignified option for newcomers who are currently sleeping on bunk beds in recreational facilities that have not been designed for human habitation." The city says there are also 600 asylum seekers currently using Ottawa's shelter spaces.

People would be housed in the Sprung structure for up to 90 days. During those 90 days, they will be offered services to effectively transition into the community, delivered by experienced settlement agencies involved in the project’s planning and design, the City of Ottawa says.

If permanent housing has not been secured after 90 days, clients will move to transitional housing facilities, such as the Taggart Family YMCA and the former convent at 1754 St. Joseph Blvd.

The proposed newcoming reception centre is expected to have on-site services such as translation and asylum claim assistance for those who come through its doors. The Sprung structure, while described as "tentlike", can have doors, windows, washrooms, offices, kitchens and sleeping spaces and can be customized with canopies, vestibules, covered walkway systems, connecting corridors, glazing walls, and graphic elements.

The city is also accepting feedback through Engage Ottawa.