Man dead, woman injured following single-vehicle rollover in Ottawa South

A serious collision that happened in Ottawa South Tuesday night has left one man dead, and a woman in stable condition, according to The Ottawa Police Service.

Police say they received a call just after 11:10 p.m. reporting a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Mitch Owens Road and Old Prescott Road.

When they arrived at the scene, they found two injured people.

The man was in his 20s. He was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition, where he later died. The woman, who's also in her 20s, sustained minor injuries.

Police say the collision prompted the closure of Mitch Road in both directions between Bank Street and Albion Road. The road has since re-opened.

Police are asking people who might have information about the incident, or who might have video footage to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 613-236-8477, extension 2345, or to leave a tip anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.