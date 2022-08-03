Gate of unoccupied 24 Sussex Drive struck by tour bus

No one has been reported hurt after a tour bus struck a gate outside 24 Sussex Dr. in Ottawa, the unoccupied official residence of the prime minister.

An amphibious bus known as the "Amphibus" collided with the gate just after 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Ottawa paramedics say no one was injured. Ottawa police are on scene, and a police spokesperson says no one has been arrested or charged at this time.

The Amphibus tour drives along Sussex Drive, stopping at landmarks including the prime minister's residence, according to operator Lady Dive Tours.

Owner Etienne Cameron told CTV News Ottawa by email there were no passengers on board the bus at the time and the driver is all right.

Cameron said a morning check is performed on the bus each day prior to any tours.

While 24 Sussex Dr. has long been the official home of Canada's prime ministers, Justin Trudeau does not live there because the home is badly in need of renovations. A recent report prepared by the National Capital Commission, which oversees federal properties in the nation's capital, said the aging home needs more than $36 million worth of repairs.

VEHICLE RAMMED PARLIAMENT HILL GATE OVERNIGHT

Ottawa police also said one person is in custody and charges are pending after a driver rammed the gates of Parliament Hill on Wellington Street hours before the incident on Sussex Drive.

Damage to the gate was minimal and the driver was arrested without incident at around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say these two incidents are considered separate.