'Adapting is huge': Skiers, snowboarders prepare for first significant snowfall

Up to 15 centimetres of snow is expected to fall in the nation's capital from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning.

It's the kind of weather that many drivers despise, but for winter sports enthusiasts, it can't come soon enough.

"I'm super excited. It's going to be great. I'm really looking forward to it," said Paul Rowland, who is preparing for his first ski season in about 25 years.

"I didn't get to go out last year because, of course the snow sucked. So, we're hoping this year is a better snow season."

Rowland spoke to CTV News while being fitted for a new pair of ski boots at Kunstadt Sports in the Glebe.

He's just one of the many customers gearing up and preparing for the ski season ahead in what is the busiest time of year for the locally owned shop.

"It's really busy, which is awesome. It's a lot of fun for us here. We're all skiers and snowboarders ourselves, so, it's fun to share in the excitement that everybody has," said store manager Mitch Craig.

"People buy skis, and they may have them for ten years, but every year they need one or two different tune-ups. So, we have a lot of demands for service."

It's been a slow start to the season at some nearby ski hills including the Mont Tremblant Ski Resort, which was forced to push back its opening day, and cancel the PwC Tremblant World Cup.

But at Camp Fortune, 36 snow guns and crews are hard at work to ensure the hill can open on schedule. Opening day is set for Friday.

Camp Fortune Assistant General Manager Erin Boucher says climate change means ski resorts need to adapt and invest in new technology.

"We have three groomers out ready to push the snow around because this will be challenging snow to work with," said Boucher. "It's going to be heavy; it's not going to be light and fluffy, but once the machines work it, it will be an enjoyable ski experience."

New at Camp Fortune this year is a TechnoAlpin fan gun, which carries a price tag of $65,000 and can produce 35 gallons of snow per minute. That's more than double the output of its smaller counterparts at the ski resort. It can also create snow in warmer temperatures, up to -2 C.

Boucher says taking advantage of improved snow-making technology is crucial for the long-term sustainability in eastern Canada.

"Ski resorts invest quite heavily in the equipment to make winter happen. So, as long as it's cold, we can make winter happen," she said.

"There are a lot of questions about climate change and how we are adapting, but science is science, and we still need freezing temperatures to make snow, but the machines are improving, and you can now make snow at a slightly warmer temperature compared to before."

Regardless of how the snow is made, skiers say they just can't wait to get out on the slopes.

"I'm super excited. I've been looking forward to it since last year," said Craig.

"I got some new gear this year that I'm trying to get out in and try on so I can't wait!"