Emergency department at Carleton Place hospital closed for 24 hours this weekend

The emergency department at the Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital will be closed on Saturday due to a staffing shortage.

The hospital has announced the emergency department will be closed from 7 a.m. on Saturday until 7 a.m. on Sunday.

"This temporary closure is due to a shortage of nursing staff," the hospital said in a statement. "There will be one physician and one nurse in the Emergency Department to respond to anyone arriving at the door who is unaware of the closure."

The Montfort Hospital in Ottawa's east end announced the emergency department will be closed overnights on Saturday and Sunday due to a staffing shortage.

These are the latest hospitals in eastern Ontario to temporarily close the emergency department due to a staffing shortage. The emergency room at the hospital in Perth, Ont. was closed for three weeks in July, while the Glengarry Memorial Hospital in Alexandria closed its emergency department overnights for two weeks before partial resuming 24-hour service this week.

The Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital says anyone requiring immediate medical attention should call 911, and paramedics will take you to the nearest ER for care.

The closest emergency departments are the Almonte General Hospital, Arnprior Regional Hospital, Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital and Queensway Carleton Hospital.