    1 teen, 4 adults injured in crash involving school bus and vehicle in south Ottawa

    Ottawa police closed a stretch of Bank Street and a stretch of Lester Road after a crash involving a vehicle and a school bus that injured five people. Dec. 3, 2024. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa) Ottawa police closed a stretch of Bank Street and a stretch of Lester Road after a crash involving a vehicle and a school bus that injured five people. Dec. 3, 2024. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)
    Ottawa paramedics say five people were injured following a collision between a school bus and a van in south Ottawa.

    The crash happened at around 2:50 p.m. Tuesday, in the area of Bank Street and Lester Road.

    One teenager and four adults were injured in the crash, paramedic spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deschamps told CTV News Ottawa. The teenager was transported to hospital in serious condition, three of the adults were transported in stable condition, and the other adult had minor injuries.

    None of the injuries was considered life-threatening. 

    Ottawa police are on scene. Bank Street is closed between Queensdale Avenue and Park Lane. Lester Road and Davidson Road are closed between Dearborn Private and Conroy Road.

