Man, 29, charged following Parliament Hill ramming incident

A 29-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges following an incident early Wednesday morning in which a vehicle rammed a gate on Parliament Hill.

Ottawa police said Wednesday someone drove an unauthorized vehicle into the front gates on Wellington Street at around 3:30 a.m., but was unable to go farther because of security infrastructure. Damage to the gate was minimal and a nearby officer arrested the driver without incident.

The accused has been identified in court documents obtained by CTV News as Maxwell Pate, 29, of Ottawa. Pate is charged with dangerous driving and mischief to property.

Earlier this year, Ottawa police issued a missing person report for Pate, which was later cancelled when he was found. Police had warned residents at the time that he could be at risk to harm himself or others and may have had a knife.

The Ottawa Police Service is the police service of jurisdiction on Wellington Street in front of the parliament buildings. Officers are working with the Parliamentary Protective Service.

This comes the same day as a tour bus hit a gate outside 24 Sussex Dr., the official, but presently unoccupied, residence of the prime minister. No passengers were on the bus at the time and the driver was not hurt. The Prime Minister Justin Trudeau currently does not live at 24 Sussex Dr. Police said these two incidents are considered separate.

Wellington Street in front of Parliament has been closed to vehicles since February, after police forces removed "Freedom Convoy" anti-government protesters who had entrenched themselves in the downtown core for three weeks.

MPs are on their summer break so the House of Commons is not currently sitting.

