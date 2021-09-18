OTTAWA -- Local candidates are spreading out across Ottawa to make their final pitches to voters this weekend ahead of Election Day on Monday.

The latest polling from Nanos Research shows a neck-and-neck race between the Liberals and the Conservatives, with the NDP trailing in third, and the People's Party of Canada polling ahead of the Bloc Quebecois and the Green Party.

While an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots have been sent during this election, and advance polling also broke records, many Canadians will still be lining up to vote on Monday. Here are some things to consider.

Meet the Candidates

There are eight federal ridings in the Ottawa area and several more around eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca compiled a list of local candidates running in each riding.

Party Promises

CTVNewsOttawa.ca took a look at some of the major platform promises for public servants, seniors, students, and parents.

Ridings to watch

There are two Ottawa ridings without incumbents this election, Ottawa Centre and Kanata-Carleton.

Ottawa Centre has swung between the NDP and the Liberals in the past few elections. Kanata-Carleton is a relatively new riding, which was first contested in 2015 and won by the Liberals, but with no incumbent, the door is open for other parties to potentially take a slice of the city.

CTV News Ottawa looked at several races around the region:

How to watch election coverage Monday night

CTV’s Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme will lead the network’s live election special CTV NEWS: ELECTION 2021 on Monday, Sept. 20 beginning at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

The special will air on CTVNews.ca and the CTV and CTV News apps, CTV, CTV News Channel, BNN Bloomberg, and CTV.ca.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca will have regular updates on local races as winners are declared.

