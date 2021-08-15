OTTAWA -- Canadians will head to the polls on Sept. 20 in the 44th general election.

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau visited Rideau Hall Sunday morning to dissolve Parliament and kick off the election campaign.

The deadline to nominate candidates is Aug. 30 at 2 p.m.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the candidates in the ridings in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec for the 44th election.

Carleton

Conservative Party : Pierre Poilievre (incumbent)

: Pierre Poilievre (incumbent) Green Party: (no candidate declared)

(no candidate declared) Liberal Party : Gustave Roy

: Gustave Roy NDP: Jordan Kloosterman

Jordan Kloosterman People's Party of Canada: Peter Crawley

History

Incumbent Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre won the 2019 federal election with 46 per cent of the vote. Poilievre has been an MP since 2004, representing Nepean-Carleton and the new riding of Carleton.

Kanata Carleton

Conservative Party: Jennifer McAndrew

Jennifer McAndrew Green Party : Dr. Jennifer Purdy

: Dr. Jennifer Purdy Liberal Party: Jenna Sudds

Jenna Sudds NDP: Melissa Coenraad

Melissa Coenraad People's Party of Canada: Scott Miller

History

Liberal MP Karen McCrimmon announced she would not be seeking re-election in the 2021 federal election. The two-time MP won the 2019 election with 43 per cent of the vote.

Nepean

Conservative Party : Matt Triemstra

: Matt Triemstra Green Party: (no candidate declared)

(no candidate declared) Liberal Party: Chandra Arya (incumbent)

Chandra Arya (incumbent) NDP : (no candidate declared)

: (no candidate declared) People's Party of Canada: Jay Nera

History

Liberal MP Chandra Arya won the 2019 election in Nepean with 45.9 per cent of the vote. Arya has represented the riding since 2015 after Elections Canada separated the ridings of Nepean and Carleton.

Orleans

Candidates

Conservative Party: Mary-Elsie Wolfe

Mary-Elsie Wolfe Green Party: (no candidate declared)

(no candidate declared) Liberal Party: Marie-France Lalonde (incumbent)

Marie-France Lalonde (incumbent) NDP: Jessica Joanis

Jessica Joanis People's Party of Canada: (no candidate declared)

History

Liberal MP Marie-France Lalonde won the 2019 federal election with 54.3 per cent of the vote.

Ottawa Centre

Candidates:

Conservative Party: Carol Clemenhagen

Carol Clemenhagen Green Party: Angela Keller-Herzog

Angela Keller-Herzog Liberal Party: Yasir Naqvi

Yasir Naqvi NDP: Angella MacEwen

Angella MacEwen People's Party of Canada: (no candidate declared)

History:

Incumbent Liberal MP and cabinet minister Catherine McKenna decided not to seek re-election in Ottawa Centre in the 2021 election. McKenna won the 2019 election in Ottawa Centre with 48.7 per cent of the vote.

Ottawa South

Conservative Party: Eli Tannis

Eli Tannis Green Party: Les Schram

Les Schram Liberal Party: David McGuinty (incumbent)

David McGuinty (incumbent) NDP: Huda Mukbil

Huda Mukbil People's Party of Canada: Chylow Hall

Chylow Hall Communist Party of Canada: Larry Wasslen

History

Liberal MP David McGuinty won the 2019 federal election in Ottawa South with 52.3 per cent of the vote. McGuinty has held the seat in Ottawa South since 2004.

Ottawa Vanier

Conservative Party: (no candidate declared)

(no candidate declared) Green Party: (no candidate declared)

(no candidate declared) Liberal Party: Mona Fortier (incumbent)

Mona Fortier (incumbent) NDP : (no candidate declared)

: (no candidate declared) People's Party of Canada: (no candidate declared)

History:

Liberal MP Mona Fortier won the 2019 election with 51.2 per cent of the vote. Fortier has held the Ottawa Vanier riding since winning a byelection in 2017.

Ottawa West-Nepean

Conservative Party: Jennifer Jennekens

Jennifer Jennekens Green Party: (no candidate declared)

(no candidate declared) Liberal Party : Anita Vandenbeld (incumbent)

: Anita Vandenbeld (incumbent) NDP : (no candidate declared)

: (no candidate declared) People's Party of Canada: David Yeo

History

Liberal MP Anita Vandenbeld won the 2019 election with 45.6 per cent of the vote. Vandenbeld has held the Ottawa West-Nepean seat since 2015.

EASTERN ONTARIO RIDINGS

Glengarry-Prescott-Russell

Conservative Party: Susan McArthur

Susan McArthur Green Party: (no candidate declared)

(no candidate declared) Liberal Party: Francois Drouin (Incumbent)

Francois Drouin (Incumbent) NDP: Konstantine Malakos

Konstantine Malakos People's Party of Canada: Brennan Austring

History:

Liberal MP Francois Drouin won the 2019 election with 47.6 per cent of the vote. Drouin has represented the riding of Glengarry-Prescott-Russell since 2015.

Hastings-Lennox and Addington

Conservative Party: Shelby Kramp-Neuman

Shelby Kramp-Neuman Green Party: (no candidate declared)

(no candidate declared) Independent: Derek Sloan (incumbent)

Derek Sloan (incumbent) Liberal Party: Mike Bossio

Mike Bossio NDP: (no candidate declared)

(no candidate declared) People's Party of Canada: (no candidate declared)

History:

Independent MP Derek Sloan won the 2019 election with 41.4 per cent of the vote. Sloan ran as the Conservative Party candidate in the 2019 election.

Kingston and the Islands

Conservative Party: (no candidate declared)

(no candidate declared) Green Party: (no candidate declared)

(no candidate declared) Liberal Party: Mark Gerretsen (incumbent)

Mark Gerretsen (incumbent) NDP: Vic Sahai

Vic Sahai People's Party of Canada: (no candidate declared)

History:

Liberal MP Mark Gerretsen won the 2019 election with 45.8 per cent of the vote. Gerretsen has represented the riding since 2015.

Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston

Conservative Party: Scott Reid (incumbent)

Scott Reid (incumbent) Green Party: Calvin Neufeld

Calvin Neufeld Liberal Party: Michelle Foxton

Michelle Foxton NDP: Steve Garrison

Steve Garrison People's Party of Canada: Florian Bors

History:

Conservative MP Scott Reid won the 2019 election with 48.1 per cent of the vote. Reid has represented the riding since 2000.

Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes

Conservative Party: Michael Barrett (Incumbent)

Michael Barrett (Incumbent) Green Party: Lorraine Rekmans

Lorraine Rekmans Liberal Party: Roberta Abbott

Roberta Abbott NDP: (no candidate declared)

(no candidate declared) People's Party of Canada: Alex Cassell

History:

Conservative MP Michael Barrett won the 2019 election 49 per cent of the vote. Barrett has represented the riding since winning a 2018 byelection.

Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke

Conservative Party: Cheryl Gallant (incumbent)

Cheryl Gallant (incumbent) Green Party: (no candidate declared)

(no candidate declared) Liberal Party: Cyndi Mills

Cyndi Mills NDP: (no candidate declared)

(no candidate declared) People's Party of Canada: David Ainsworth

History:

Conservative MP Cheryl Gallant won the 2019 election with 52.7 per cent of the vote. Gallant has represented the riding of Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke since 2000.

Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry

Conservative Party: Eric Duncan

Eric Duncan Green Party: (no candidate declared)

(no candidate declared) Liberal Party: (no candidate declared)

(no candidate declared) NDP: (no candidate declared)

(no candidate declared) People's Party of Canada: (no candidate declared)

History

Conservative MP Eric Duncan won the 2019 election with 53.9 per cent of the vote. The former mayor of the township of North Dundas has represented the riding since 2019.

WESTERN QUEBEC

Gatineau

Bloc Quebecois: (no candidate declared)

(no candidate declared) Conservative Party: (no candidate declared))

(no candidate declared)) Green Party: (no candidate declared)

(no candidate declared) Liberal Party: Steven MacKinnon (Incumbent)

Steven MacKinnon (Incumbent) NDP: (no candidate declared)

(no candidate declared) People's Party of Canada: Mathieu St-Jean

History:

Incumbent Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon won the 2019 election with 52 per cent of the vote. MacKinnon has represented the riding since 2015.

Hull-Aylmer

Bloc Quebecois: (no candidate declared)

(no candidate declared) Conservative Party: (no candidate declared)

(no candidate declared) Green Party: (no candidate declared)

(no candidate declared) Liberal Party: Greg Fergus (Incumbent)

Greg Fergus (Incumbent) NDP: (no candidate declared)

(no candidate declared) People's Party of Canada: (no candidate declared)

History

Incumbent Liberal MP Greg Fergus won the 2019 election with 54 per cent of the vote. Fergus has represented the riding since 2015.

Pontiac

Bloc Quebecois: Gabrielle Desjardins

Gabrielle Desjardins Conservative Party: Michel Gauthier

Michel Gauthier Green Party: Shaughn McArthur

Shaughn McArthur Liberal Party: Sophie Chatel

Sophie Chatel NDP: (no candidate declared)

(no candidate declared) People's Party of Canada: (no candidate declared)

History:

Incumbent Liberal MP Will Amos announced he would not be seeking re-election. Amos won the 2019 federal election with 48.9 per cent of the vote.

Argenteuil-La Petite-Nation

Bloc Quebecois: Yves Destroismaisons

Yves Destroismaisons Conservative Party: (no candidate declared)

(no candidate declared) Green Party: (no candidate declared)

(no candidate declared) Liberal Party: Stephanie Lauzon (incumbent)

Stephanie Lauzon (incumbent) NDP: (no candidate declared)

(no candidate declared) People's Party of Canada: (no candidate declared)

History:

Incumbent Liberal MP Stephanie Lauzon won the 2019 federal election in Argenteuil-La Petite-Nation with 37.7 per cent of the vote Lauzon has held the riding since 2015.