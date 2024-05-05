Woman in critical condition, 2 pets dead after apartment fire near Lebreton Flats

A woman was taken to hospital in critical condition following a fire that broke out in an apartment unit near Lebreton Flats on Sunday evening.

Ottawa firefighters received multiple 9-1-1 calls reporting thick black smoke from a five-storey apartment complex at 170 Booth Street, at the intersection of Albert Street and near the Pimisi LRT station at approximately 7 p.m.

Upon arrival, Ottawa Fire Services spokesperson Nick Defazio says the fire was found in an apartment on the fourth-storey, where thick black smoke had engulfed the unit.

Fire crews required breaching the unit door to get inside, Defazio says.

An unconscious woman was found inside and was transported downstairs where she was treated for smoke inhalation.

Ottawa Paramedics spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deschamps tells CTV News the woman was taken to hospital with critical injuries.

Firefighters attempted to revive one dog and one cat, who did not survive. Another dog was successfully revived.

Crews conducted a second search of the unit and found no one inside. The fire was put under control shortly before 7:20 p.m. and was contained to the unit, Defazio said.

Firefighters are currently ventilating the building and checking carbon monoxide levels.

A dog who was rescued from an Ottawa apartment after a fire on May, 5 2024. Two other pets did not survive the fire. (Scott Stilborn/Ottawa Fire Services)

Ottawa police have closed Booth Street between Albert and Primrose Avenues. Residents are being asked to avoid the area.

A fire investigator has been dispatched to the scene.

This is a developing story