'It's amazing to see so many people coming together': CN Cycle for CHEO raises record $2.175 million

More than 7,000 participants showed up for the 17th annual CN Cycle in support of CHEO to raise funds, despite the rain in Ottawa this Sunday.

It raised a record $2.175 million, said CHEO Foundation in a news release on Sunday.

"This massive show of support from our generous community to the children, youth and families facing cancer is humbling, inspiring, and deeply appreciated. The total of $2,175,200 from registered participants, energetic fundraisers and devoted sponsors will go to work supporting care and research at CHEO," reads the release.

"Friends and Family Team is Griff’s Gang, raising $324,274; and the top Individual Fundraiser is Tamy Bell, who raised $61,389."

The foundation notes that Proceeds from CN Cycle for CHEO will support care and research to give children and youth every chance to live their best life, as they navigate through their treatment journey.

President and CEO of CHEO Foundation, Steve Read, told CTV News Ottawa’s Jackie Perez this year was a total success.

"This is our largest fundraiser for oncology. So, what we're able to do with our research and our clinical care for oncology kids out here is largely dependent on events like this," said Read.

"We're not just breaking the last year's record, we're going to smash last year's record, and it's exactly how we're able to do what we do for the kids that year. So we're very, very grateful to all the participants and everybody in Ottawa that's made this possible."

Virginia Meehan is part of "Michael Meehan's Minion" team and Michael Meehan's mother. She says the team has been participating for about 10 years.

"Michael's a three-time cancer survivor. So, he spent a lot of time at CHEO. So, we really appreciate them. And we love to be able to give back," she said.

Michael adds that he's grateful for the teachers and the "amazing kids here."

Meanwhile, Tamy Bell, Griffin Bell’s mother says that not having her son here this year "hits hard."

"I think over like 600 on our team, alone. And, it's overwhelming, to say the least. So, we're gonna make him proud. He said this year we are going to win. And I think that, you know, we're going to do that," she said. "It's amazing to see so many people coming together."

Evan Bell, Griffin’s father adds that today is a special day. he says "we certainly have had the community wrap their arms around us."

The event includes cycling routes, walking routes along the Ottawa River and activities and entertainment for kids of all ages.

Many roads were closed downtown until 1 p.m., including the Kichi Zībī Mīkan, different sections of Wellington Street and parts of the Queen Elizabeth driveway.