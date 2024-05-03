What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: May 3-5

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa during the first weekend of May.

Walk in the tulips

The tulips are starting to bloom across Ottawa.

The National Capital Commission has planted close to one million tulips across the region, featuring 100 varieties in 120 beds at 30 sites.

The top places to see the tulips are:

Commissioners Park

Along the Rideau Canal

Major's Hill Park

Confederation Boulevard

CN Cycle for CHEO

The CN Cycle for CHEO is set for Sunday, raising money for programs and research for oncology patients at CHEO.

The fun, non-competitive event offers a wide range of cycling and walking routes for people of all ages and abilities.

For more information, visit www.cncycle.ca

Tim McGraw

Tim McGraw brings the "Standing Room Only Tour" to Canadian Tire Centre Friday night.

Special guests Carly Pearce and Abby Anderson will join McGraw for the concert.

For tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.ca.

The Links at Lansdowne

Tee it up this weekend at Lansdowne.

The Links at Lansdowne is back on Friday and Saturday, allowing you to golf inside TD Place. Show off your accuracy with a variety of greens on the field, ranging from 60 to 110 yards.

For more information, visit https://www.tdplace.ca/event/the-links-at-lansdowne-stadium-golf/

Atletico Ottawa

Atletico Ottawa hosts Valour FC on Sunday.

Game time is 2 p.m. at TD Place.

Atletico Ottawa will be hosting Cinco de Mommy Celebrations, spicing up the Cinco de Mayo fiesta with Mother's Day activities.

For tickets, visit https://atleticoottawa.canpl.ca/

National Arts Centre

Here is a list of events at the NAC this weekend:

Friday and Saturday: NAC English Theatre presents Rose in the Machine

Saturday: Walk off the Earth with MICO

Sunday: Spring Craft Market (free admission)

Sunday: Gimeno and the Toronto Symphony Orchestra with Emily D'Angelo

For tickets, visit http://www.nac-cna.ca.

Lansdowne Farmers' Market

The Lansdowne Farmers' Market is open this weekend.

Visit the vendors at the Aberdeen Pavilion on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cinqo de Mayo

Celebrate the spirit of Mexico in the ByWard Market this weekend.

The market is hosting Cinqo de Mayo celebrations all weekend, featuring live musical performances, tacos and authentic Mexican street food.

Admission is free.

The event runs Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Ottawa Clay Festival

The work of over 30 artists will be on display this weekend at the Ottawa Clay Festival.

There will also be a kid's clay area inside the Horticulture Building at Lansdowne.

For more information, visit http://www.ottawaguildofpotters.ca/ottawa-clay-festival/.

Orleans Poutinefest and Street Food Frenzy

Choose from over 100 delicious poutine combinations this weekend at the Orleans Poutinefest and Street Food Frenzy.

There will also be a kid's zone, games, live music and a new bevvy garden.

The festival is at the Centrum Plaza on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Snow White

Les Petits Ballets presents Snow White on Friday and Saturday at the Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe.

For tickets, visit http://www.meridiancentrepointe.com/en/snow-white.

Museums

Click on the links for the schedule at museums in Ottawa and eastern Ontario:

The Canadian Forces Artists Program

The Canadian War Museum hosts the Canadian Forces Artists Program – Group 9 until Sept. 2.

Experience the creative reflections on war and conflict of four civilian artists chosen to deploy with the Canadian Forces during 2018 and 2019.

Bug Adventure

The Canadian Museum of Nature presents Bug Adventure until Oct. 14.

This larger-than-life exhibition is from the design team behind The Lord of the Rings and Avatar.

You must get a ticket combo to visit the exhibition.

Parliament of Canada Tours

Enjoy a free, guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building the House of Commons in the West Block and the East Block.

For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.

Parliament: The Immersive Experience

Explore the main Parliament Building, also called Centre Block, in this new innovative experience.

Parliament: The Immersive Experience at 211 Sparks Street includes an exhibition and a 360-degree multimedia show that takes you on a tour through Centre Block, which has been closed since 2019.

The self-guided tour is 45 minutes.

Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.

Kingston Farmers' Market

The Kingston Memorial Centre Farmers Market is every Sunday.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Memorial Centre.

Kingston Potters' Guild Spring Sale

Over 25 artists will be on display this weekend at the Kingston Potters' Guild Spring Sale.

Discovery pottery both functional and decorative, and don't forget a gift for Mother's Day.

The spring sale runs until Sunday at the Tett Centre in Kingston.

The Juvenis Festival

The Kingston Youth Arts Festival runs until May 12.

The event displays the talents of Kingston youth under the age of 30.

For more information, visit http://www.juvenisfestival.ca.