What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: May 3-5
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa during the first weekend of May.
Walk in the tulips
The tulips are starting to bloom across Ottawa.
The National Capital Commission has planted close to one million tulips across the region, featuring 100 varieties in 120 beds at 30 sites.
The top places to see the tulips are:
- Commissioners Park
- Along the Rideau Canal
- Major's Hill Park
- Confederation Boulevard
CN Cycle for CHEO
The CN Cycle for CHEO is set for Sunday, raising money for programs and research for oncology patients at CHEO.
The fun, non-competitive event offers a wide range of cycling and walking routes for people of all ages and abilities.
For more information, visit www.cncycle.ca
Tim McGraw
Tim McGraw brings the "Standing Room Only Tour" to Canadian Tire Centre Friday night.
Special guests Carly Pearce and Abby Anderson will join McGraw for the concert.
For tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.ca.
The Links at Lansdowne
Tee it up this weekend at Lansdowne.
The Links at Lansdowne is back on Friday and Saturday, allowing you to golf inside TD Place. Show off your accuracy with a variety of greens on the field, ranging from 60 to 110 yards.
For more information, visit https://www.tdplace.ca/event/the-links-at-lansdowne-stadium-golf/
Atletico Ottawa
Atletico Ottawa hosts Valour FC on Sunday.
Game time is 2 p.m. at TD Place.
Atletico Ottawa will be hosting Cinco de Mommy Celebrations, spicing up the Cinco de Mayo fiesta with Mother's Day activities.
For tickets, visit https://atleticoottawa.canpl.ca/
National Arts Centre
Here is a list of events at the NAC this weekend:
- Friday and Saturday: NAC English Theatre presents Rose in the Machine
- Saturday: Walk off the Earth with MICO
- Sunday: Spring Craft Market (free admission)
- Sunday: Gimeno and the Toronto Symphony Orchestra with Emily D'Angelo
For tickets, visit http://www.nac-cna.ca.
Lansdowne Farmers' Market
The Lansdowne Farmers' Market is open this weekend.
Visit the vendors at the Aberdeen Pavilion on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cinqo de Mayo
Celebrate the spirit of Mexico in the ByWard Market this weekend.
The market is hosting Cinqo de Mayo celebrations all weekend, featuring live musical performances, tacos and authentic Mexican street food.
Admission is free.
The event runs Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The Ottawa Clay Festival
The work of over 30 artists will be on display this weekend at the Ottawa Clay Festival.
There will also be a kid's clay area inside the Horticulture Building at Lansdowne.
For more information, visit http://www.ottawaguildofpotters.ca/ottawa-clay-festival/.
Orleans Poutinefest and Street Food Frenzy
Choose from over 100 delicious poutine combinations this weekend at the Orleans Poutinefest and Street Food Frenzy.
There will also be a kid's zone, games, live music and a new bevvy garden.
The festival is at the Centrum Plaza on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Snow White
Les Petits Ballets presents Snow White on Friday and Saturday at the Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe.
For tickets, visit http://www.meridiancentrepointe.com/en/snow-white.
Museums
Click on the links for the schedule at museums in Ottawa and eastern Ontario:
- Canadian Museum of Nature
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum
- Canada Science and Technology Museum
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum
- Canadian War Museum
- Canadian Museum of History
- National Gallery of Canada
- Ottawa Art Gallery
The Canadian Forces Artists Program
The Canadian War Museum hosts the Canadian Forces Artists Program – Group 9 until Sept. 2.
Experience the creative reflections on war and conflict of four civilian artists chosen to deploy with the Canadian Forces during 2018 and 2019.
Bug Adventure
The Canadian Museum of Nature presents Bug Adventure until Oct. 14.
This larger-than-life exhibition is from the design team behind The Lord of the Rings and Avatar.
You must get a ticket combo to visit the exhibition.
Parliament of Canada Tours
Enjoy a free, guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building the House of Commons in the West Block and the East Block.
For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.
Parliament: The Immersive Experience
Explore the main Parliament Building, also called Centre Block, in this new innovative experience.
Parliament: The Immersive Experience at 211 Sparks Street includes an exhibition and a 360-degree multimedia show that takes you on a tour through Centre Block, which has been closed since 2019.
The self-guided tour is 45 minutes.
Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.
Kingston Farmers' Market
The Kingston Memorial Centre Farmers Market is every Sunday.
The market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Memorial Centre.
Kingston Potters' Guild Spring Sale
Over 25 artists will be on display this weekend at the Kingston Potters' Guild Spring Sale.
Discovery pottery both functional and decorative, and don't forget a gift for Mother's Day.
The spring sale runs until Sunday at the Tett Centre in Kingston.
The Juvenis Festival
The Kingston Youth Arts Festival runs until May 12.
The event displays the talents of Kingston youth under the age of 30.
For more information, visit http://www.juvenisfestival.ca.
Parents of infant who died in wrong-way crash on Ontario's Hwy. 401 were in same vehicle
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has released new details about a wrong-way collision in Whitby on Monday night that claimed the lives of four people.
Three Quebec men from same family father hundreds of children
Three men in Quebec from the same family have fathered more than 600 children.
B.C. mayor stripped of budget, barred from committees over Indigenous residential schools book
A British Columbia mayor has been censured by city council – stripping him of his travel and lobbying budgets and removing him from city committees – for allegedly distributing a book that questions the history of Indigenous residential schools in Canada.
OPP's mandatory alcohol screening during traffic stops 'not acceptable': CCLA
A spike in impaired driving-related collisions has caused Ontario’s provincial police to begin enforcing mandatory alcohol screening (MAS) at all traffic stops in the Greater Toronto Area -- a move one civil rights group says is ‘not acceptable.’
Maple Leafs down Bruins 2-1 to force Game 7
William Nylander scored twice and Joseph Woll made 22 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs downed the Boston Bruins 2-1 on Thursday to force Game 7 in their first-round series.
Jurors in Trump hush money trial hear recording of pivotal call on plan to buy affair story
Jurors in the hush money trial of Donald Trump heard a recording Thursday of him discussing with his then-lawyer and personal fixer a plan to purchase the silence of a Playboy model who has said she had an affair with the former president.
Southern Alberta store broken into by burly black bear
Staff at a small southern Alberta office supply store were shocked to find someone had broken into the business last week, but they were even more confused when they discovered the culprit was a bear.
Captain sentenced to 4 years for criminal negligence in fiery deaths of 34 aboard scuba boat
A federal judge on Thursday sentenced a scuba dive boat captain to four years in custody and three years supervised release for criminal negligence after 34 people died in a fire aboard the vessel.
New scam targets Canada Carbon Rebate recipients
Fake text message and email campaigns trying to get money and information out of unsuspecting Canadian taxpayers have started circulating, just months after the federal government rebranded the carbon tax rebate the Canada Carbon Rebate.
