OTTAWA -- An Ottawa-based co-working company is moving into the former Elgin Street headquarters of Shopify in downtown Ottawa.

TTC Canada announced Thursday it's turning over 100,000 sq. ft. of office space at 150 Elgin Street into "Ottawa's largest and most masterfully designed co-working space for businesses."

TTC Canada was founded in Ottawa in 1991 to help businesses with fully managed, serviced office space.

"With the mental health toll climbing as the pandemic drags on, employees are increasingly looking for an escape from the confines of their home," said Sean Cochrane, President of TTC Canada.

"Creating an inclusive, collaborative space that employees want to be at rather than have to be at is going to be paramount for employers looking to reengage their employees."

Introducing the newest TCC Canada Location, the Shopify Centre!



Executive board rooms, team rooms, quiet rooms, and more, the TCC Canada Shopify Centre has you covered.



The TTC Canada office space at the Shopify Centre includes executive boardrooms, team rooms and single offices, along with a seventh floor common outdoor terrace and a café area.

TCC Canada operates six locations in Ottawa, including 100 Metcalfe Centre, the Downtown Centre on Laurier Avenue West and the Blackwood Centre on Legget Drive in Kanata.

Last September, Shopify announced it was vacating its headquarters on Elgin Street in favour of a smaller space as it transitioned into "digital by default" role for the company.

