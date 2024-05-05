15-year-old boy stabbed in Ottawa on Thursday dies

A 15-year old boy who was critically injured after a stabbing in Nepean on Thursday has died of his injuries, Ottawa's English public school board said Sunday.

In a statement, the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) said the name of the student is not being released at this time, out of respect for the victim's family. The Ottawa Police Service also confirmed the teen's death on Sunday evening.

"With great sorrow, we share news of the passing of a student from Sir Guy Carleton Secondary School. The student was injured on May 2, 2024 and did not recover from their injuries," the school said in a news release.

"This is tragic news for the family and school community. The OCDSB Tragic Events Response Team was at the school on Thursday and Friday and will continue to be on site in the week ahead. This team provides assistance to school staff and students and acts as a resource for the school community as needed."

Ottawa police continue to investigate the stabbing, which took place in the 100 block of Constellation Drive just before noon near the Mary Pitt Centre. The teenager was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses told CTV News Ottawa the stabbing happened after a group of teenagers got into an argument. On Friday, an 18-year-old man was charged in relation to the stabbing. The identity of the man or the charges he could be facing were not released.

The Ottawa Police Service's Homicide Unit is conducting an investigation.

"We have reached out to the family to extend our deepest condolences," the OCDSB said.

"They have expressed appreciation for the outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and the school community. At this time of loss, they have requested privacy."

