CTV Morning Live launches podcast starting this week

A new CTV Morning Live Podcast is launching this week.

The first episode is available now on the iHeartRadio app, featuring some of the best CTV Morning Live’s segments. This includes news, lifestyle segments and some fun.

Hosts Rosey Edeh, Stefan Keyes and Melissa Lamb will have a new episode every week.

The inaugural episode this Saturday will bring you some of the week’s favourite segments, including a conversation with Canadian humanitarian icon Roméo Dallaire about his new book, what one Ottawa fertility specialist wishes you knew about infertility and how you can snag a role in an upcoming movie or TV show just by signing up for an app.

To listen, download the iHeartRadio app.