Douro D.O.C., Portugal

A robust and full-bodied red from the Douro wine region in Portugal. Deep and dark with ripe dark plum, black cherry, blackberry, vanilla and mocha flavours on the palate. Food-friendly acidity and firm tannins. Drink or hold. Pair with a veal roast.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2020-2026

Best Beef Wine

Price: $17.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 431742

California, United States

An earthy, Petite Sirah with bright red berry and toasty oak spice flavours on the palate. Grown by Buena Vista Winery, this wine is named for Count Agoston Haraszthy, a pioneer Californian winemaker. Pair with grilled meats.

Alcohol: 14.5%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2020-2024

Venerated Vegetarian Wine

Price: $17.95

Score: 91/100

LCBO: 545772

Twenty Mile Bench, Niagara Escarpment, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

Gorgeous as always, this off-dry, medium-bodied Niagara Riesling is so refreshing with lime zest, honeyed stone-fruit, flinty and wet stone mineral flavours on the palate. Great acidity for food. Pair with schnitzels, smoked fish and brunch fare.

Alcohol: 10.5%

Sweetness: Medium

Drink: 2020-2025

Scrumptious Seafood Wine

Price: $19.95

Score: 92/100

LCBO: 381251

Niederösterreich, Austria

Lots of juicy, mouth-watering acidity on this Gruner Veltliner to pair with fresh seafood and shellfish. Weighty with ripe tropical fruit, lemon meringue, flinty smoky mineral flavours on the palate. Enjoy now with a lime zesty seafood ceviche and fish tacos.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2020-2021

Venerated Vegetarian Wine

Price: $15.95

Score: 91/100

LCBO: 71233

Troupis Fteri Agiorgitikoi Moschofilero 2018

Peloponnese, Greece

A lovely Greek rosé with aromas of watermelon and strawberry. Medium-bodied with juicy acidity for seafood.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2020-2022

Perfect Pasta and Tomato Sauce Wine

Price: $15.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 15139