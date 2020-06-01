Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - June 1, 2020
Published Monday, June 1, 2020 12:07PM EDT
Quinta da Rede Reserva 2015, Buena Vista The Legendary Badge Petite Sirah 2018, Redstone Limestone Vineyard South Riesling 2018, Lenz Moser Prestige Grüner Veltliner 2018, Troupis Fteri Agiorgitikoi Moschofilero 2018
Quinta da Rede Reserva 2015
Douro D.O.C., Portugal
A robust and full-bodied red from the Douro wine region in Portugal. Deep and dark with ripe dark plum, black cherry, blackberry, vanilla and mocha flavours on the palate. Food-friendly acidity and firm tannins. Drink or hold. Pair with a veal roast.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2020-2026
Best Beef Wine
Price: $17.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 431742
Buena Vista The Legendary Badge Petite Sirah 2018
California, United States
An earthy, Petite Sirah with bright red berry and toasty oak spice flavours on the palate. Grown by Buena Vista Winery, this wine is named for Count Agoston Haraszthy, a pioneer Californian winemaker. Pair with grilled meats.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2024
Venerated Vegetarian Wine
Price: $17.95
Score: 91/100
LCBO: 545772
Redstone Limestone Vineyard South Riesling 2018
Twenty Mile Bench, Niagara Escarpment, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
Gorgeous as always, this off-dry, medium-bodied Niagara Riesling is so refreshing with lime zest, honeyed stone-fruit, flinty and wet stone mineral flavours on the palate. Great acidity for food. Pair with schnitzels, smoked fish and brunch fare.
Alcohol: 10.5%
Sweetness: Medium
Drink: 2020-2025
Scrumptious Seafood Wine
Price: $19.95
Score: 92/100
LCBO: 381251
Lenz Moser Prestige Grüner Veltliner 2018
Niederösterreich, Austria
Lots of juicy, mouth-watering acidity on this Gruner Veltliner to pair with fresh seafood and shellfish. Weighty with ripe tropical fruit, lemon meringue, flinty smoky mineral flavours on the palate. Enjoy now with a lime zesty seafood ceviche and fish tacos.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2021
Venerated Vegetarian Wine
Price: $15.95
Score: 91/100
LCBO: 71233
Troupis Fteri Agiorgitikoi Moschofilero 2018
Peloponnese, Greece
A lovely Greek rosé with aromas of watermelon and strawberry. Medium-bodied with juicy acidity for seafood.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2022
Perfect Pasta and Tomato Sauce Wine
Price: $15.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 15139