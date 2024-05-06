This Ottawa photo radar camera issued 7,500 speeding tickets in its first month
The new photo radar camera in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourbood caught an average of 244 speeders a day in March, as the city continues to ramp up the automated speed enforcement camera program.
Newly released statistics show the photo radar camera on King Edward Avenue, between Cathcart Street and St. Patrick Street, issued 7,569 tickets during its first month of operation in March. It's the highest number of tickets issued by a photo radar camera in one month since the camera program was launched in the summer of 2020.
Ottawa's 40 photo radar cameras issued a total of 43,416 speeding tickets in March, the highest monthly total for tickets issued by the automated speed enforcement cameras. The cameras issued 18,484 tickets in January and 22,467 speeding tickets in February.
The photo radar camera on Walkley Road, between Halifax Drive and Harding Road, issued 5,458 tickets in March, its second month of operation. The newly installed photo radar camera on Jeanne d'Arc Boulevard, between Orleans Boulevard and Paddler Way, issued 2,326 tickets in its first month of operation in March.
According to the statistics, the photo radar cameras issued 84,367 speeding tickets in the first three months of the year. The automated speed enforcement program resulted in 220,789 speeding tickets in 2023.
The camera on King Edward Avenue has been the busiest camera in Ottawa so far in 2024, with the 7,569 speeding tickets issued.
The city of Ottawa continues to expand the automated speed enforcement camera program across the city, with plans for 60 cameras by the end of 2024. Eight new cameras have been activated in the first three months of the year.
With the city of Ottawa expecting to issue one million photo radar tickets this year, the city is looking to streamline the process of challenging the traffic tickets. The finance and corporate services committee will vote Tuesday on a proposal to implement an administrative penalty system for adjudicating parking and camera-based offences, with municipally appointed officers ruling on disputes instead of drivers challenging the ticket in the provincial court.
Top 10 busiest photo radar cameras in March
- King Edward Avenue, between Cathcart Street and St. Patrick Street: 7,569 tickets
- Walkley Road, between Halifax Drive and Harding Road: 5,458 tickets
- Jeanne d'Arc Boulevard, between Orleans Boulevard and Paddler Way: 2,236 tickets
- St. Laurent Boulevard, between Noranda Avenue and Clarke Avenue: 1,941 tickets
- Heron Road, between Alta Vista Drive and Baycrest Drive: 1,471 tickets
- Fisher Avenue, between Kintyre Private and Deer Park Road: 1,438 tickets
- Hunt Club Road, between Pike Street and Lorry Greenberg Drive: 1,371 tickets
- Katimavik Road, between Castlefrank Road and McGibbon Drive: 1,351 tickets
- Riverside Drive, between Mooney's Bay and Hog's Back Road: 1,327 tickets
- Woodroffe Avenue, between Anthony Avenue and Saville Row: 1,299 tickets
Top 10 busiest photo radar cameras in 2024
- King Edward Avenue, between Cathcart Street and St. Patrick Street: 7,569 tickets (March only)
- Walkley Road, between Halifax Drive and Harding Road: 6,630 tickets (February-March)
- St. Laurent Boulevard, between Noranda Avenue and Clarke Avenue: 5,620 tickets (January-March)
- Fisher Avenue, between Kintyre Private and Deer Park Road: 4,302 tickets (January-March)
- Cedarview Road, between Fallowfield Road and Jockvale Road: 4,114 tickets (January-March)
- Woodroffe Avenue, between Anthony Avenue and Saville Row: 3,857 tickets (January-March)
- Riverside Drive, between Mooney's Bay and Hog's Back Road: 3,451 tickets (February-March)
- Bayshore Drive, between Woodridge N. Crescent and Woodridge S. Crescent: 3,244 tickets (January-March)
- Katimavik Road, between Castlefrank Road and McGibbon Drive: 3,065 tickets (January-March)
- Woodroffe Avenue, between Georgina Drive and Hwy. 417: 2,923 tickets (January-March)
Shopping Trends
