Ottawa

A warm and mostly sunny start to the work week in Ottawa

The tulips in bloom along the Rideau Canal in downtown Ottawa. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa) The tulips in bloom along the Rideau Canal in downtown Ottawa. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)
It will be a warm and sunny start to the work week in Ottawa, but colder-than-normal temperatures are in the forecast for later this week.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud today. High 21 C.

Clear tonight. Low 5 C.

Tuesday will be mainly sunny with a high of 22 C.

The outlook for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday calls for cloudy with a chance of showers on all three days. The highs will be 14 C on Wednesday, 16 C Thursday and 15 C on Friday.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 18 C and a low of 7 C.

Warmer than normal May

The warm temperatures today and Tuesday are a preview of a hot May in Ottawa.

Environment Canada's monthly forecast calls for above-normal temperatures in Ottawa over the next four weeks.

Temperatures will be above normal for all of southern Ontario and western Quebec.

