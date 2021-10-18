Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - October 18, 2021
Published Monday, October 18, 2021 4:29PM EDT
Georges Duboeuf Domaine Mont Chavy 2018, Zantho Reserve Zweigelt 2017, Concannon Vineyard Chardonnay 2018, Thirty Bench Small Lot Wood Post Riesling 2018, Quails' Gate Estate Winery Totally Botrytis Affected Optima Cabernet Sauvignon 2010
OTTAWA -- > Georges Duboeuf Domaine Mont Chavy 2018
Morgon, Beaujolais A.C., France
From Georges Duboeuf, Domaine Mont Chavy 2018 is a dry, medium-bodied and zesty 100% Gamay Noir bright with ripe dark cherry, raspberry, pepper spice, vanilla and flinty flavours vibrant and harmonious on the palate. Tannins are fine and velvety. Enjoy now with roast chicken. Produced by fourth-generation winemakers Franck and Cyrille Chavy along with their father, Henri. The vines are planted in the "Charmes" and "Corcelettes" climates.
Alcohol:12.8%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2021-2027
Vital Vegetarian Pizza Wine
Price: $22.95
Score: 91/100
LCBO: 276477
Zantho Reserve Zweigelt 2017
Burgenland, Qualitätswein, Austria
From Burgenland, Zantho Reserve 2017 Zweigelt is a rich and elegant medium-bodied red wine with a mouthful of vibrant, cherry and red berry fruit, beautifully balanced with the right amount of acidity. Finishes long and elegant.
Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2019-2025
Voluptuous Veal Wine
Price: $24.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 21141
Concannon Vineyard Chardonnay 2018
Monterey County, California, United States
From Monterey County, California, Concannon Vineyard 2018 Chardonnay is a toasty Chard with ripe red apple, lemon curd, peach, butter and nutty flavours creamy on the palate. This wine was aged sur lie in American oak barrels. Founded in 1883, Concannon is the oldest family-run winery in the United States.
Alcohol: 14.6%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2021-2024
Terrific Turkey Wine
Price: $20.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 18620
Thirty Bench Small Lot Wood Post Riesling 2018
Beamsville Bench, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
A gorgeous Niagara Riesling with notes of fresh lime, lemongrass and Granny Smith apple. Zesty, juicy and refreshing. Perfect for seafood and vegetarian dishes.
Alcohol: 10.3%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2028
Calm Curry Wine
Price: $29.95
Score: 95/100
LCBO: 1081417
Quails' Gate Estate Winery Totally Botrytis Affected Optima Cabernet Sauvignon 2010
VQA, Okanagan Valley, BC, Canada
Divine! A heavenly elixir of Garden of Eden peaches and apricots and clementines. Sinfully great.
Alcohol: 10%
Sweetness: Sweet
Drink: 2012-2022
Divine Dessert Wine
Price: $29.99
Score: 93/100
LCBO: 390328