OTTAWA -- > Georges Duboeuf Domaine Mont Chavy 2018

Morgon, Beaujolais A.C., France

From Georges Duboeuf, Domaine Mont Chavy 2018 is a dry, medium-bodied and zesty 100% Gamay Noir bright with ripe dark cherry, raspberry, pepper spice, vanilla and flinty flavours vibrant and harmonious on the palate. Tannins are fine and velvety. Enjoy now with roast chicken. Produced by fourth-generation winemakers Franck and Cyrille Chavy along with their father, Henri. The vines are planted in the "Charmes" and "Corcelettes" climates.

Alcohol:12.8%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2021-2027

Vital Vegetarian Pizza Wine

Price: $22.95

Score: 91/100

LCBO: 276477

Burgenland, Qualitätswein, Austria

From Burgenland, Zantho Reserve 2017 Zweigelt is a rich and elegant medium-bodied red wine with a mouthful of vibrant, cherry and red berry fruit, beautifully balanced with the right amount of acidity. Finishes long and elegant.

Alcohol: 13%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2019-2025

Voluptuous Veal Wine

Price: $24.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 21141

Monterey County, California, United States

From Monterey County, California, Concannon Vineyard 2018 Chardonnay is a toasty Chard with ripe red apple, lemon curd, peach, butter and nutty flavours creamy on the palate. This wine was aged sur lie in American oak barrels. Founded in 1883, Concannon is the oldest family-run winery in the United States.

Alcohol: 14.6%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2021-2024

Terrific Turkey Wine

Price: $20.95

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 18620

Beamsville Bench, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

A gorgeous Niagara Riesling with notes of fresh lime, lemongrass and Granny Smith apple. Zesty, juicy and refreshing. Perfect for seafood and vegetarian dishes.

Alcohol: 10.3%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2020-2028

Calm Curry Wine

Price: $29.95

Score: 95/100

LCBO: 1081417

VQA, Okanagan Valley, BC, Canada

Divine! A heavenly elixir of Garden of Eden peaches and apricots and clementines. Sinfully great.

Alcohol: 10%

Sweetness: Sweet

Drink: 2012-2022

Divine Dessert Wine

Price: $29.99

Score: 93/100

LCBO: 390328