Ottawa Police asking for the public's help in identifying a man involved in over 20 theft and fraud incidents.

The suspect steals purses, wallets, and other valuables that are left unattended.

Police say the incidents have been taking place since February in areas like university campuses, stores, and coffee shops.

The man is described as white in his 30's, with a medium to heavy build, with short brown hair, standing between five-nine and five-eleven.

He may also be driving a dark coloured four door car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Central Criminal Investigations at 613-236-1222 ext 5166.