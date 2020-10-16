OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Ottawa police say a long-term care worker has been charged for violating the Federal Quarantine Act

93 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, one new death reported on Thursday

Five uOttawa Gee-Gees football players test positive for COVID-19

Premier Ford tells food delivery companies to drop fees for struggling businesses, "Don't be greedy!"

COVID-19 restrictions force Ottawa minor hockey leagues off the ice

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are four reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

The COVID-19 assessment centre at 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Appointments are required in most cases but LIMITED walk-up capacity is available.

To book a test for an adult, click here.

CHEO Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena – 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Testing is available by appointment only.

To book a test for a child under the age of 18, click here.

The COVID-19 care clinic at 595 Moodie Dr. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday for people with escalating symptoms and in need of medical attention.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 care clinic at 1485 Heron Rd. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday for people with escalating symptoms and in need of medical attention.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 drive-thru assessment centre at 300 Coventry Road is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To book an appointment, click here.

See here for a list of other testing sites in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

A 53-year-old long-term care home worker has been charged under the Federal Quarantine Act, the first charge issued by Ottawa police since the start of the pandemic.

Ottawa police say information was received indicating that an Ottawa woman had travelled abroad. She returned to Canada on Sept. 26, so she was required under federal law to quarantine for 14 days, until Oct. 9

"The woman decided not to respect this order and went to work on Sept. 30 at a long-term health facility in Ottawa," police said in a news release. "When management was apprised of the situation, she was immediately sent home. The facility immediately activated mitigating self-isolation and cleaning protocols and informed all persons that had been in contact with the subject."

The number of COVID-19 cases spiked in Ottawa on Thursday, one day after the capital saw its lowest one-day increase in cases in October.

Ottawa Public Health reports 93 new cases of COVID-19, along with one new death.

Thirty-seven of the 93 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday involve residents under the age of 30.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 5,800 laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 298 deaths.

The University of Ottawa has suspended the Gee-Gees football team training program after five players tested positive for COVID-19.

"The university received reports that some players were not following self-isolation rules and therefore put the health and safety of their teammates, the university community and the public at risk," said uOttawa in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.

"As the university's top priority is to align with public health guidelines to ensure the health and safety of its campus community, including the Gee-Gees football players themselves, the university has, therefore, suspended the Gee-Gees varsity football training program until further notice."

The OUA cancelled the fall football season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but teams are still allowed to hold training programs for players.

Premier Doug Ford is asking food delivery services like Uber Eats and Skip the Dishes to cut delivery fees for struggling restaurants or he will "put down the hammer."

The delivery services, owners of very popular mobile apps, take a steep cut of each order, and customers often do not know it. Dave Mangano of The Grande tells CTV News Ottawa he pays 30 per cent for delivery service.

"Don't be greedy, because I can’t stand when people are greedy," Ford said.

"Don’t charge these restaurants upwards of 30 per cent."

New COVID-19 restrictions means it's game over for some Ottawa hockey players for the next 28 days.

The Nepean Minor Hockey Association, the West End Hockey League and the City of Ottawa's Ringette Association have announced a pause on the fall season.

The move comes after the Ontario Government moved Ottawa to a modified Stage 2, with new restrictions in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Under the modified Stage 2, team sports are limited to training sessions only, with no games or scrimmages.

