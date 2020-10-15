OTTAWA -- The University of Ottawa has suspended the Gee-Gees football team training program after five players tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, uOttawa said the training program has been suspended until further notice after the university received reports that some players were not following self-isolation rules.

"Therefore put the health and safety of their teammates, the university community and the public at risk," said uOttawa in a statement Thursday evening.

"As the university's top priority is to align with public health guidelines to ensure the health and safety of its campus community, including the Gee-Gees football players themselves, the university has, therefore, suspended the Gee-Gees varsity football training program until further notice."

The university is working with Ottawa Public Health following the positive cases involving members of the varsity football team.

The OUA cancelled the fall football season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but teams are still allowed to hold training programs for players.

"The University of Ottawa has implemented extensive protocols for varsity sports team training that respect public health guidelines. The health and safety protocols enable varsity teams to train, even though Ontario University Athletics' (OUA) competitive season has been cancelled due to the pandemic," said uOttawa.

The Ontario Government's decision to move Ottawa back to a modified Stage 2 means fitness centres must close. Under the modified Stage 2, team sports are limited to training sessions only, with no games or scrimmages.

In a statement on its website, uOttawa says, "Until further notice, all sports and recreation facilities at the University of Ottawa will be closed. Fitness, wellness and sport programs will also be cancelled."