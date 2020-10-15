OTTAWA -- A 53-year-old Ottawa woman is facing charges under the federal Quarantine Act after Ottawa police say she failed to self-isolate for 14 days after travelling abroad and returned to work at a long-term care home.

Ottawa Police say information was received indicating that an Ottawa woman had travelled abroad. She returned to Canada on Sept. 26, so she was required under federal law to quarantine for 14 days, until Oct. 9

"The woman decided not to respect this order and went to work on Sept. 30 at a long-term health facility in Ottawa," police said in a news release. "When management was apprised of the situation, she was immediate sent home. The facility immediately activated mitigating self-isolation and cleaning protocols and informed all persons that had been in contact with the subject."

Police say none of the residents of the long-term care facility have tested positive for COVID-19 as a result of the woman attending work.

Ottawa police say this is the first person they have charged under the Quarantine Act during the pandemic.

The woman is charged with failing to comply with entry condition under section 58 of the Quarantine Act and cause risk of imminent death or serious bodily harm under section 67 of the Quarantine Act.

The maximum penalty for causing risk of imminent death or serious bodily harm is a $1 million fine and three years in prison. For failing to self-isolate for 14 days, she faces a $750,000 fine and up to six months in jail.

The woman is due in court on Nov. 24.

On Twitter, Conservative health critic Michelle Rempel Garner said while rules must be followed, staying home for 14 days is not possible for many people.

"First, rules must be followed period. But that shouldn't stop us from asking if there are better ways of doing things," said Rempel Garner.

"Staying at home for 14 days is not an affordable prospect for the vast majority of Canadians. Those who need to travel for family reunification purposes, for example, can't afford to take time away and time to quarantine."

3/ There are also many many people who are exempt from the quarantine provisions. This begs the question, why have we put all our eggs in the quarantine basket when countries around the world are adopting pre&post arrival rapid testing as a way to check everyone? — Michelle Rempel Garner (@MichelleRempel) October 15, 2020

Rempel Garner noted countries around the world are adopting pre and post arrival rapid testing as a way to check travellers.

"Rapid tests keep things open, they keep people healthy. Why isn't (Prime Minister Justin Trudeau) even looking into this? It blows my mind."