OTTAWA -- The number of COVID-19 cases spiked in Ottawa on Thursday, one day after the capital saw its lowest one-day increase in cases in October.

Ottawa Public Health reports 93 new cases of COVID-19, along with one new death.

Thirty-seven of the 93 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday involve residents under the age of 30.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 5,800 laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 298 deaths.

On Wednesday, Ottawa Public Health reported 45 new cases of COVID-19, the lowest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases in Ottawa in October.

Across Ontario, 783 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Thursday. There are 239 new cases in Toronto, 136 cases in Peel Region and 127 in York Region.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health reports a drop in hospitalizations linked to COVID-19.

There are 46 people in an Ottawa hospital with a COVID-19 related illness, down from 48 people in hospital on Thursday.

Nine people are currently being treated in the intensive care unit.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 777 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, a slight increase from Wednesday's total of 769 active cases of COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health reports 84 new cases were considered resolved on Thursday. A total of 4,725 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: Five new cases (364 cases total)

10-19 years-old: 18 new cases (597 cases total)

20-29 years-old: 14 new cases (1,274 cases total)

30-39 years-old: 14 new cases (787 cases total)

40-49 years-old: 18 new cases (742 cases total)

50-59 years-old: 11 new cases (659 cases total)

60-69-years-old: Eight new cases (460 cases total)

70-79 years-old: Two new cases (301 cases total)

80-89 years-old: Three new cases (365 cases total)

90+ years old: One new case (250 cases total)

The ages of one case is still unknown

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 73 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

A new COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Ottawa Hospital General Campus.

New COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at Grandir Ensemble – Pierre Elliott-Trudeau child care and Kanata Montessori.

COVID-19 outbreaks are now over at Ecole secondaire publique Louis Riel and Ecole elementaire catholique Sainte Kateri. The outbreaks are also over at Fairfield retirement home and Promenade retirement home.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Abraar Elementary School Adult High School ESL Childcare Program Andrew Fleck Children's Services – 2020-10-05 Andrew Fleck Children's Services – 2020-10-06 Andrew Fleck Children's Services – 2020-10-07 Andrew Fleck Children's Services - 2020-10-12 Centre parascholaire Alpha Children's Village of Ottawa Carleton (4) Dalhousie Parents Daycare École élémentaire Catholique Horizon-Jeunesse École élémentaire Catholique Sainte-Marie École élémentaire Catholique Saint-Joseph-d'Orléans École élémentaire publique Seraphin Marion École publique Le Transit Le CAP École secondaire Catholique Franco-Cité Garderie Tunney's Daycare Grandir Ensemble – Pierre Elliott-Trudeau (NEW) Kanata Montessori (NEW) La Coccinelle – Reine Des Bois Matreshka Child Care Centre Service A L'Enfance Aladin, St-Anne St. Jerome Catholic School St. Joseph High School St. Luke School

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa – 2 Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa – 3 Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa – 4 Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa – 6 Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa – 7 Bairn Croft Residential Services Bairn Croft Residential Services - French Hill Residence Bridlewood Trails Carlingview Manor Centre d'accueil Champlain Christian Horizons 9 Cité Parkway Retirement Residence Colonel By retirement home Edinburgh Retirement Home Emergency Housing West Extendicare Medex Extendicare New Orchard Lodge Forest Hill Garry J. Armstrong Governor's Walk Innovative Community Support Services (NEW) Jardin Royal Garden Laurier Manor Longfields Manor Madonna Care Community Manoir Marochel Montfort Hospital "3e Santé Mental" Montfort Hospital "4C Med" New Edinburgh Square Chartwell The Ottawa Hospital General Campus 5N (NEW) Perley Rideau Veterans' Health Centre - Gatineau Building Peter D. Clark Prince of Wales Manor The Ravines retirement home Rideau Place Rooming House Royal Ottawa Place long-term care home Sisters of Charity retirement home St. Patrick's Home St. Vincent Hospital 5 North Starwood Tamir Foundation Walk of Grace Residential Services Waterford Retirement Community Welcome Home Residence West End Villa Westwood Building 1 retirement home Wildpine Retirement Home (NEW) Windsor Park retirement home

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).