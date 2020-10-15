OTTAWA -- Some hockey players in Ottawa are benched for at least 28 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

The Nepean Minor Hockey Association, the West End Hockey League and the City of Ottawa's Ringette Association have announced a pause on the fall season.

The move comes after the Ontario Government moved Ottawa to a modified Stage 2, with new restrictions in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Under the modified Stage 2, team sports are limited to training sessions only, with no games or scrimmages.

In a statement, the Nepean Minor Hockey Association says effective 12:01 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, the NMHA is pausing all of its programming for the duration of the emergency order that was issued last week.

"If and when programming resumes, we anticipate the current format will continue where we left off."

The West End Hockey League says with no scrimmages and games allowed for at least 28 days, all ice times will be skills development and practices at all levels.