OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Premier Doug Ford asks Ontario residents to avoid non-essential trips due to rising COVID-19 cases

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit region joins Ottawa in the "Orange-Restrict" zone

62 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, along with two new deaths

Outaouais surpasses 3,000 cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic

Help Santa Toy Parade asking people to buy a mask to help support kids this Christmas

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are four reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week. Appointments are required in most cases but LIMITED walk-up capacity is available.

To book a test for an adult, click here.

The CHEO Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena – 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week. Testing is available by appointment only.

To book a test for a child under the age of 18, click here.

The COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre at 595 Moodie Dr. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. The centre offers an appointment with a physician (including appropriate tests) for residents who are experiencing more significant symptoms like fever, difficulty breathing or a sore throat, or testing only for residents with mild symptoms or others who qualify for testing under current guidelines.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre at 1485 Heron Rd. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. The centre offers an appointment with a physician (including appropriate tests) for residents who are experiencing more significant symptoms like fever, difficulty breathing or a sore throat, or testing only for residents with mild symptoms or others who qualify for testing under current guidelines.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre at the Ray Friel Recreation Complex – 1585 Tenth Line Rd. is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It offers an appointment with a physician (including appropriate tests) for residents who are experiencing more significant symptoms like fever, difficulty breathing or a sore throat, or testing only for residents with mild symptoms or others who qualify for testing under current guidelines.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 drive-thru assessment centre at 300 Coventry Road is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Monday will be the final day for the drive-thru assessment centre on Coventry Road. A new drive-thru assessment centre will open at the National Arts Centre on Thursday.)

To book an appointment, click here.

The Centretown Community Health Centre at 420 Cooper St. offers COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. To book an appointment, call 613-789-1500.

The Sandy Hill Community Health Centre at 221 Nelson St. offers COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. Click here to book an appointment or call 613-789-1500

The Somerset Community Health Centre at 55 Eccles St. will offer COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday. To book an appointment, call 613-789-1500.

See here for a list of other testing sites in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

With COVID-19 cases rising across Ontario, Premier Doug Ford is asking residents to limit non-essential trips outside of the home.

In a message on Twitter Sunday afternoon, Premier Ford said, "As a result of rising COVID-19 numbers, I am asking everyone to limit their trips outside of the home, except essential reasons like going to work, school, getting groceries, or for medical appointments."

"Families should not allow visitors to their homes and avoid social gatherings."

Ford's message comes three days after Ottawa's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said that while there may be confusion about the COVID-19 rules in different jurisdictions, what Ottawa residents need to do to limit transmission hasn't changed.

"Keep our masks on, staying home as much as possible and always when we are sick and keeping a two metre-distance from people outside our household is what will get us through," said Dr. Etches in a statement.

"This means choosing to visit with friends outdoors where you can keep distance. It means going to a restaurant or to the movies only with people from your household or your essential supports."

As a result of rising COVID-19 numbers, I am asking everyone to limit their trips outside of the home, except essential reasons like going to work, school, getting groceries, or for medical appointments. Families should not allow visitors to their homes & avoid social gatherings. pic.twitter.com/DpeQJ2HWAO — Doug Ford (@fordnation) November 15, 2020

Code Orange! Eastern Ontario Health Unit joins Ottawa in the "Orange-Restrict" Zone

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit's top doctor is optimistic his region won't spend long in the new "Orange-Restrict" zone as COVID-19 cases begin to drop in the area.

Starting today, bars, restaurants, gyms, personal care settings and other businesses in Alexandria, Cornwall, Casselman, Clarence-Rockland, Hawkesbury and other areas of eastern Ontario face new restrictions. The Eastern Ontario Health Unit is now in the "Orange-Restrict" zone with Ottawa.

Under the "Restrict" zone regulations, last call for bars and restaurants is 9 p.m., establishments must close at 10 p.m., and there is a maximum of six people allowed at each table. Other restrictions include no spectators at sporting events and personal care services are prohibited from offering services requiring the removal of face coverings.

Eastern Ontario Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis told reporters on Friday that the region's COVID-19 numbers have improved since Nov. 9, the data Ontario health officials used to determine the region would move into the "orange" zone.

"Despite my call at 4 o'clock (Friday) telling them that look our new data shows we're in yellow, they said, 'no, we want you to stay in restrict to make sure that your trends are downwards and then we can revaluate next week to go up,'" Dr. Roumeliotis. The doctor adds he's optimistic the region will move back to the yellow zone when the data is reviewed next week.

Ottawa Public Health reported 62 new cases of COVID-19, and two new deaths linked to the virus on Sunday.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa, there have been 7,906 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 358 deaths.

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 has risen to 525 from 511 on Saturday.

OPH reported 42 new recoveries on Sunday, bringing the city's number of resolved cases to 7,023.

The number of cases of COVID-19 in western Quebec has surpassed 3,000.

The Quebec Government announced 41 new cases of novel coronavirus in the Outaoauis on Sunday, which includes Gatineau.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 3,004 cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais, including 64 deaths.

With the Help Santa Toy Parade cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers are still hoping you will help Santa support kids in Ottawa this Christmas.

The Help Santa Toy Parade is selling three-ply, made in Ontario, "HSTP" branded face masks for $18.

"The 51st parade has been cancelled and we have moved on to other ways to raise funds for the less privilege kids in Ottawa," said the Help Santa Toy Parade on its website.

The final day to order is Nov. 21.