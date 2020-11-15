OTTAWA -- As COVID-19 cases rise in Ottawa and across Ontario, Premier Doug Ford and Ottawa's medical officer of health are urging people to limit non-essential trips outside of their home.

In a message on Twitter Sunday afternoon, Premier Ford said, "As a result of rising COVID-19 numbers, I am asking everyone to limit their trips outside of the home, except essential reasons like going to work, school, getting groceries, or for medical appointments."

"Families should not allow visitors to their homes and avoid social gatherings."

Ford's message comes three days after Dr. Vera Etches said that while there may be confusion about the COVID-19 rules in different jurisdictions, what Ottawa residents need to do to limit transmission hasn't changed.

"Keep our masks on, staying home as much as possible and always when we are sick and keeping a two metre-distance from people outside our household is what will get us through," said Dr. Etches in a statement.

"This means choosing to visit with friends outdoors where you can keep distance. It means going to a restaurant or to the movies only with people from your household or your essential supports."

On Monday, the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region moves to the "orange-restrict" zone with Ottawa, which imposes new restrictions on bars, restaurants, gyms and fitness centres. Last call will be earlier and bars and restaurants most close at an earlier time.

On Sunday, Public Health Ontario announced 1,248 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 29 deaths linked to the virus. There were 1,581 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday in Ontario.

Ottawa Public Health reported 62 new cases of COVID-19.

Toronto Mayor John Tory said Sunday that the city is working with other GTA cities and the province to come up with more restrictions on the public's movement and activity.