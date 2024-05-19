Stittsville residents seeking answers as bylaw cracks down on street basketball nets
Stittsville residents on Kearnsley Way are seeking answers after an unusual bylaw crackdown on Friday.
- Sign up now for our daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
Every home on the street with a basketball net received a ticket instructing homeowners to remove their nets from the road.
According to the City of Ottawa, the Use and Care of Roads bylaw prohibits people from leaving basketball or hockey nets on the road or on the city's right-of-way.
Resident Christopher Wray takes objection to his ticket. He says the half-dozen nets on Kearnsley Way sit on the lawn, allowing kids to shoot the ball from the road.
"Obviously, it's not on the roadway," he said. "It does overhang by maybe a few inches."
Wray was issued a ticket by a bylaw officer Friday morning. He was told it was the street’s garbage collection company Miller Waste Systems that made the complaint.
"If you're a professional truck driver and you can't drive a truck around that," said Wray, gesturing to his basketball net, "I think something needs to be asked in terms of questions."
There was no fine included with the ticket, but for parents who struggle to get their kids outdoors, it has not stopped them from feeling frustrated.
"I'd like for my son to be able to come outside and play basketball without having to play with the curb right underneath the net," said Emily Johnson, another resident.
"Lots of kids around here enjoy being outside and playing – to me, this is really unfortunate."
Homeowners with basketball nets on neighbouring streets told CTV News on Sunday they have not received any tickets for their nets hanging over the road.
Residents on neighbouring streets say they have not faced tickets for their basketball nets hanging over the road. May 19, 2024 (Sam Houpt/CTV News)
Rob Lafleur suspects the mass ticketing on Kearnsley Way stemmed from a complaint he made to the city a few weeks ago.
"When I came home from work, I noticed our net was crooked," he said. "When I looked at our doorbell camera, I noticed that it was hit by the waste management company for our street."
Lafleur says he feels the ensuing back-and-forth between himself, the city, bylaw and Miller Waste Systems escalated to a retaliatory complaint to bylaw from the waste management company.
"It’s just kind of steamrolled into something that probably shouldn't have gotten to this point and I think it was handled in bad taste," Lafleur said.
With minimal instruction from bylaw, Kearnsley Way residents feel they are left with no solutions.
"I'd just like to be told where I can put this and my son can play basketball without having to move a 400-pound net every single day for a garbage man who come 30 seconds a week," said Wray.
Miller Waste Systems did not respond to requests for comment.
CTV News also reached out to Stittsville ward councillor Glen Gower, but did not receive a response in time for deadline.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Court eases internet restrictions for Sask. man who had sex with a 15-year-old girl he met on Tinder
A Saskatchewan man who had a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old girl he met on Tinder successfully appealed to shorten release conditions barring him from online dating.
Stittsville residents seeking answers as bylaw cracks down on street basketball nets
Stittsville residents on Kearnsley Way are seeking answers after an unusual bylaw crackdown on Friday. Every home with a basketball net received a ticket instructing homeowners to remove their nets from the road.
'A horrible way to start the summer': 3 killed in serious boat crash on lake north of Kingston, Ont.
Three people were killed and five others were injured Saturday night following a boat crash on the Buck Bay area of Bobs Lake, north of Kingston, Ont., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said.
Iran President Ebrahim Raisi still missing after helicopter accident in mountains
A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the country's foreign minister and other officials apparently crashed in the mountainous northwest reaches of Iran on Sunday, sparking a massive rescue operation in a fog-shrouded forest as the public was urged to pray.
What do we know so far about the mysterious crash of the helicopter carrying Iran's president?
The apparent crash of a helicopter carrying Iran's president and foreign minister on Sunday sent shock waves around the region.
Ex-partner charged with first-degree murder after 55-year-old woman killed in Montreal
Less than 24 hours after Montreal's 12th homicide investigation began, Montreal police confirmed that a 55-year-old woman's death in St. Michel is the island's 13th homicide. The woman's ex-spouse has been charged with first-degree murder.
Walmart, Costco refusing to sign grocery code of conduct 'untenable': industry minister
Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says it's 'untenable' for 'smaller players' like Walmart and Costco to delay signing on to the government- and industry-led grocery code of conduct, now that industry giant Loblaw has agreed to do so.
VIDEO Born without front legs, this dog has been inspiring the world for 3 years: Dresden farm owner
A sanctuary dedicated to animals with disabilities is celebrating the third birthday of one of its most popular residents.
Toxic drugs circulating in northeastern Ont., police say
Canada’s largest First Nations police service, the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service issued a community safety alert as extremely toxic drugs are likely circulating in many of the communities it serves.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Runners get ready to 'Giv'er' at the Blue Nose Marathon in Halifax
Put your running shoes on, as marathoners in Halifax are getting ready to “Giv’er” in this years Blue Nose Marathon.
-
Fishing tournament in Saint John lures in anglers from all across the region
The second annual Destination Nackawic Smallmouth Open had 77 boats competing, with a youth fishing derby also introduced this year to give young anglers a try at tournament fishing
-
Nova Scotia byelection vote set for Tuesday in riding formerly held by popular Tory
Voters in the rural Nova Scotia provincial electoral district of Pictou West are ready to go to the polls Tuesday in a riding that voted decisively Tory in the 2021 provincial election.
Toronto
-
'A horrible way to start the summer': 3 killed in serious boat crash on lake north of Kingston, Ont.
Three people were killed and five others were injured Saturday night following a boat crash on the Buck Bay area of Bobs Lake, north of Kingston, Ont., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said.
-
No injuries reported after large fire breaks out in the Port Lands: Toronto fire
Toronto Fire Services (TFS) rushed to the city’s Port Lands area early Sunday afternoon after a large, smoky fire broke out near Cherry Beach.
-
Police searching for suspect after daylight shooting in Ajax
Police are searching for a suspect after a daylight shooting in Ajax.
Montreal
-
Ex-partner charged with first-degree murder after 55-year-old woman killed in Montreal
Less than 24 hours after Montreal's 12th homicide investigation began, Montreal police confirmed that a 55-year-old woman's death in St. Michel is the island's 13th homicide. The woman's ex-spouse has been charged with first-degree murder.
-
Two men, 18 and 20, charged with second-degree murder in stabbing death in St. Henri: Montreal police
Two young men, 18 and 20, have been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a 27-year-old man, who was killed on Saturday.
-
CTV News Montreal at 6 o'clock for Sunday, May 19, 2024
CTV News Montreal at 6 o'clock for Sunday, May 19, 2024 with anchor Angela MacKenzie.
Northern Ontario
-
Toxic drugs circulating in northeastern Ont., police say
Canada’s largest First Nations police service, the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service issued a community safety alert as extremely toxic drugs are likely circulating in many of the communities it serves.
-
Northern Ont. man jailed 10 days for fishing violations
A Sault Ste. Marie man has been jailed for 10 days for failing to comply with a court order banning him from fishing.
-
Timmins police offering online reporting, auctions
The Timmins Police Service announced last week the launch of Online Incident Reporting, a new software platform that allows residents to report non-emergency situations anytime, from anywhere and that is moving from in-person to online auctions.
Windsor
-
Two pedestrians killed in Chatham-Kent collision
Emergency crews responded to a motor vehicle collision on Charing Cross Road and Horton Line just after 7 p.m. Saturday.
-
7-year-old Pokémon prodigy heading to Hawaii for world championship tournament
Catching 'em all with impressive speed, a 7-year-old boy from Windsor, Ont. who only started his competitive Pokémon journey seven months ago has already levelled up to compete at a world championship level.
-
'A horrible way to start the summer': 3 killed in serious boat crash on lake north of Kingston, Ont.
Three people were killed and five others were injured Saturday night following a boat crash on the Buck Bay area of Bobs Lake, north of Kingston, Ont., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said.
London
-
Vehicle submerged in Sarnia Bay
Sarnia Police, assisted by Lambton EMS, are investigating after a car ended up in the Sarnia Bay.
-
As missing St. Thomas, Ont. man turns 35, family still hopeful he’ll be found
Kyle Hancock turned 35 Friday, however his family wasn’t able to celebrate with their loved one.
-
Damian Warner wins 8th Gotzis Decathlon at age 34
Damian Warner has done it again. The 34 year old from London, Ont. won the renowned Hypomeeting in Gotzis, Austria for the eighth time Sunday.
Kitchener
-
Two people injured in robbery at Fairview Park Mall: police
A police investigation is underway after a jewellery store at Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener was robbed.
-
Police investigating shooting at Waterloo business
No injuries were reported after an overnight shooting at a Waterloo business.
-
What's closed for Victoria Day in Waterloo Region
Before you head out the door Monday, see what's open and closed for Victoria Day.
Barrie
-
Thousands flock to Simcoe County beaches during long weekend
The Victoria Day long weekend brought crowds to Simcoe County, with beaches and highways bustling with activity.
-
What's open and closed on Victoria Day
On Monday, Government offices and services that will be closed include:
-
Collingwood Blues crowned centennial cup champions
The Collingwood Blues have emerged as the National Champions.
Winnipeg
-
Mixed emotions as wildfire evacuees are allowed to return home
Evacuees from Cranberry Portage were allowed to return home Sunday after hundreds were evacuated due to a major wildfire threatening the area.
-
Officer taken to hospital after Abinojii Mikanah crash
A major artery in Winnipeg is dealing with significant backups after a crash involving a police cruiser.
-
'A special bird': The unbreakable bond between purple martins and humans
Flashes of purple darting across the sky mixed with the serenading sound of songs will be noticed more with spring in full force in Manitoba.
Calgary
-
Cell phone use and testing motions pass at Alberta Teachers’ Association General Assembly
More than 500 delegates from across the province met in Calgary Saturday for the Alberta Teachers’ Association (ATA) General Assembly, where the topics included curriculum, classroom sizes, funding and students’ smartphone use.
-
Calgary Transit offers free ride for road runners
Calgary transit will be free for runners next Sunday morning.
-
What do we know so far about the mysterious crash of the helicopter carrying Iran's president?
The apparent crash of a helicopter carrying Iran's president and foreign minister on Sunday sent shock waves around the region.
Edmonton
-
McDavid expects 'great Game 7' after Oilers rebound against Canucks
A full-game effort by the Edmonton Oilers led to their 5-1 victory over the Canucks in Game 6 on Saturday to send the best-of-seven series to the limit, with the decisive showdown set for Monday in Vancouver.
-
RCMP warn of grandparent scams targeting Westlock, Morinville residents
RCMP are issuing a warning after a string of scams aimed at residents in Westlock and the surrounding area.
-
UCP constituency youth event sparks controversy online over age range
An Alberta RCMP officer was one of many who raised concern online over the age range at an upcoming UCP constituency youth event.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sask. police watchdog called in following 'serious incident' involving Regina SWAT
The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) has been called in to investigate an incident involving Regina's Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT).
-
Moose Jaw street closed 'indefinitely' as police investigate crash scene
Moose Jaw police are advising the public to avoid a tract of 9th Avenue Northeast as officers respond to a collision in the area.
-
Court eases internet restrictions for Sask. man who had sex with a 15-year-old girl he met on Tinder
A Saskatchewan man who had a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old girl he met on Tinder successfully appealed to shorten release conditions barring him from online dating.
Saskatoon
-
Court eases internet restrictions for Sask. man who had sex with a 15-year-old girl he met on Tinder
A Saskatchewan man who had a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old girl he met on Tinder successfully appealed to shorten release conditions barring him from online dating.
-
Saskatchewan Roughriders visit Saskatoon for Green and White day
Hundreds of Saskatoon's football fans gathered at Saskatoon Minor Football (SMF) field Saturday to experience the Saskatchewan Roughriders pre-season ahead of their home opener.
-
'The car was half inside my children's room': Car crashes into Saskatoon apartment building
Firefighters responded to a scene on the 300 Block of Herold Road Friday morning after a car collided with an apartment building.
Vancouver
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser out for decisive Game 7 vs. Oilers: reports
Canucks star Brock Boeser will miss Game 7 of Vancouver's second-round playoff series Monday against the Edmonton Oilers, according to reports.
-
4 homes lost due to wildfire near Fort Nelson, B.C.
A wildfire burning near Fort Nelson, B.C., completely destroyed four homes, according to an update from the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality.
-
'Play my game, trust in myself:' Canucks rookie Silovs ready for big stage in Game 7 against the Oilers
Preparing to start in game seven against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night, Vancouver Canucks rookie netminder Arturs Silovs is ready to meet the pressure of the biggest moment of his brief National Hockey League playoff career.
Vancouver Island
-
4 homes lost due to wildfire near Fort Nelson, B.C.
A wildfire burning near Fort Nelson, B.C., completely destroyed four homes, according to an update from the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality.
-
Employee information ‘compromised’ during London Drugs cyberattack, company says
Employee information may have been “compromised” during a cyberattack that shut down London Drugs stores across western Canada, according to the company.
-
Doctors, patients want options to reduce dialysis waste adding to climate change
Dr. Caroline Stigant, a nephrologist at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria and a leading advocate for sustainable kidney care, said each hemodialysis treatment uses up to 500 litres of water and large amounts of energy.
Kelowna
-
'Altercation' in Penticton leaves 1 dead: RCMP
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
Suspect fled in 2-door Fiat after convenience store robbery, Merritt RCMP say
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
-
Kamloops RCMP issue public warning about 2 men allegedly at centre of 'organized crime conflict'
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.