St. Laurent Station to stay closed until at least Wednesday: OC Transpo

The St. Laurent LRT station will remain closed until at least Wednesday as OC Transpo continues to repair and inspect damaged ceiling tiles and concrete above rail platforms.

In a memo to council on Monday, OC Transpo said crews have removed suspended ceiling panels and an inspection has been completed of the roof slab and infrastructure supporting the ceiling.

"Recommendations have been made for remedial work on the concrete and for the removal of corroded portions of the suspended ceiling infrastructure," said OC Transpo's general manager of transit services Renée Amilcar, and general manager of Infrastructure and Water Services, Tammy Rose, in the memo.

"That remedial work and removal are in progress and will continue through the engineering hours this evening after the end of rail service, as some of the areas flagged are in proximity to the overhead catenary system and so cannot be safely addressed while the system is energized."

St. Laurent Station has been closed since last Friday after a regular visual inspection found evidence of corrosion on ceiling tiles inside the tunnel and potential damage to the concrete. Trains have been running as normal from Tunney's Pasture to Blair stations, while skipping St. Laurent.

Shuttle bus service will continue to be available to transport passengers between St. Laurent and Cyrville stations.

"The earliest we anticipate opening the platforms is Wednesday, based on anticipated scheduling for final inspections and engineering sign-off," the memo said.

OC Transpo will provide another update to passengers on Tuesday morning on a potential reopening and will also hold a media availability on Wednesday.

Additional information for affected riders: