'A horrible way to start the summer': 3 killed in serious boat crash on lake north of Kingston, Ont.

Three people were killed and five others were injured Saturday night following a boat crash on the Buck Bay area of Bobs Lake, north of Kingston, Ont., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says.

It happened between Westport and Parham just after 9:30 p.m.

The OPP said in an update on Sunday "one boat was described as an open bow fishing style boat and the other as a speed boat."

Police say the three people were pronounced dead at the scene. They identify them as:

• 21-year-old female from South Frontenac Township

• 22-year-old female from Elginburg

• 23-year-old male from South Frontenac

The five others who were injured range in age from 21 to 44. They were taken to a Kingston Hospital "with a range of injuries. One was transported by Ornge Air due to the severity of their injuries. Others involved were checked out at the scene by paramedics," the OPP said.

The cause of the collision is under investigation, OPP spokesperson Bill Dickson told CTV News Ottawa in an interview Sunday.

"A horrible way to start the summer and a horrible thing for all of the families that are impacted by this," he said.

"At this point, we request that everyone gives the families some privacy to deal with this tragedy," he said.

This tragic incident happened during Boat Safety week, Dickson said. He reminds people of the importance of the boat safety rules.

"Have the gear, follow the rules. You have to have your operator's card and make sure that you not only get that card but remember those rules (and) refresh your memory. Go to the the Transport Canada website. There's a whole page of all the marine safety tips (and) all the gear that's necessary and required by law," Dickson said.

"We also talked to people about life jackets. By law, you have to have them in the boat, but please having them in the boat doesn't always work. And I'm not speaking specifically in this incident, but in general."

This is a developing story. More to come