OTTAWA -- With the Help Santa Toy Parade cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers are still hoping you will help Santa support kids in Ottawa this Christmas.

The Help Santa Toy Parade is selling three-ply, made in Ontario, "HSTP" branded face masks for $18.

"The 51st parade has been cancelled and we have moved on to other ways to raise funds for the less privilege kids in Ottawa," said the Help Santa Toy Parade on its website.

The final day to order is Nov. 21.

Every year since 1969, the Ottawa Professional Firefighters Association has been organizing the Help Santa Toy Parade and collecting toys along the parade route for distribution to children in Ottawa.

You can also donate to the Help Santa Toy Parade on its website.