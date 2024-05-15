OTTAWA
    • Construction delays push back opening of York Street steps to Major's Hill Park: NCC

    The York Street steps near the ByWard Market under construction on May 15, 2024. (William Eltherington/CTV News Ottawa) The York Street steps near the ByWard Market under construction on May 15, 2024. (William Eltherington/CTV News Ottawa)
    The National Capital Commission (NCC) says a construction delay to a popular pedestrian corridor from the ByWard Market to Major's Hill Park will prevent it from opening this summer.

    The York Street steps, located at the intersection of York Street and Sussex Drive, have been closed since last fall, as the NCC completes necessary repairs and preservation work on the steps.

    The stairs were scheduled to open in February and was later pushed back to May, allowing pedestrians to easily access the park during the busy summer season.

    A spokesperson for the NCC told CTV News that work to the stairs will now be completed in September.

    "The construction is taking longer because the structural conditions of the stairs were worse than expected," NCC spokesperson Benoit Desjardins said in an email.

    The steps will continue to be closed and fenced off during for the duration of the repair work.

    Constructed in 1999, the staircase and storage unit underneath both required significant repairs, including fixing broken concrete unit pavers, isolated damaged steps, water infiltration and lack of drainage.

    The NCC says on its website that pedestrians getting to Major's Hill Park from the ByWard Market should use Murray Street or Rideau Street.

