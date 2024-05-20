Ottawa firefighters extricate driver after single-vehicle rollover south of Ottawa

Firefighters extricated a trapped driver from his car on Saturday evening in a rural area south of Ottawa.

Ottawa Fire Services say in a social media post that they received a call from Ottawa Police reporting a car upside down in a field shortly before 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of Lockhead Road West and Fourth Line Road.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the car upside down in the field with an adult male trapped inside. Firefighters had to cut a hole in the side of the car and used specialized tools to begin the extrication process.

The man was removed from the car shortly before 7:40 p.m. and firefighters assessed the man's injuries on scene.

Ottawa paramedics tell CTV News the man was taken to The Ottawa Hospital's trauma centre as a precaution and is said to be in stable condition.

The scene was cleared by 9:15 p.m.

The crash happened just south of the community of North Gower, about 45 kilometres southwest of downtown Ottawa.