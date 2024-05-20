Ottawa firefighters extricate driver after single-vehicle rollover south of Ottawa
Firefighters extricated a trapped driver from his car on Saturday evening in a rural area south of Ottawa.
- Sign up now for our daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
Ottawa Fire Services say in a social media post that they received a call from Ottawa Police reporting a car upside down in a field shortly before 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of Lockhead Road West and Fourth Line Road.
Upon arrival, firefighters found the car upside down in the field with an adult male trapped inside. Firefighters had to cut a hole in the side of the car and used specialized tools to begin the extrication process.
The man was removed from the car shortly before 7:40 p.m. and firefighters assessed the man's injuries on scene.
Ottawa paramedics tell CTV News the man was taken to The Ottawa Hospital's trauma centre as a precaution and is said to be in stable condition.
The scene was cleared by 9:15 p.m.
The crash happened just south of the community of North Gower, about 45 kilometres southwest of downtown Ottawa.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Iran's president and foreign minister die in helicopter crash at moment of high tensions in Mideast
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and the country's foreign minister were found dead Monday hours after their helicopter crashed in fog, leaving the Islamic Republic without two key leaders as extraordinary tensions grip the wider Middle East.
Woman in her 30s in critical condition after her truck collided with a Via Rail train near Montreal
A woman in her 30s is in critical condition after the pick-up truck she was driving was struck by a Via Rail passenger train Monday morning in Quebec's Monteregie region.
What is BORG drinking, and why is it a dangerous trend? An expert explains
If you've been to a party lately and haven't seen someone drinking a BORG, you're likely not partying with college students.
U.S. Supreme Court rejects an appeal from a Canadian man once held at Guantanamo
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal by a Canadian-born former Guantanamo detainee who was seeking to wipe away his war crimes convictions, including for killing a U.S. soldier in Afghanistan.
The world's best airline is paying staff a bonus of 8 months' salary
Singapore Airlines will reward its employees with a bonus worth nearly eight months of salary, a person familiar with the matter told CNN on Friday.
Britain slammed in inquiry for infecting thousands with tainted blood and covering up the scandal
British authorities and the country's public health service knowingly exposed tens of thousands of patients to deadly infections through contaminated blood and blood products, and hid the truth about the disaster for decades, an inquiry into the U.K.'s infected blood scandal found Monday.
ICC prosecutor seeks arrest warrant for Israeli and Hamas leaders, including Netanyahu
The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court said Monday he is seeking arrest warrants for leaders of Israel and Hamas, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, over actions taken during their seven-month war.
What we know so far about the helicopter crash that killed Iran's president
The apparent crash of a helicopter carrying Iran's president and foreign minister on Sunday sent shock waves around the region.
Red Lobster seeks bankruptcy protection with US$100 million in financing commitments
U.S.-based restaurant chain Red Lobster has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in a Florida court after securing $100 million in financing commitments from its existing lenders, the company said on Sunday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Runners 'Giv'er' at the Blue Nose Marathon in Halifax
Thousands in Halifax strapped on their running shoes over the weekend, as marathoners in Halifax were ready to “Giv’er” in this years Blue Nose Marathon.
-
Nova Scotia byelection vote set for Tuesday in riding formerly held by popular Tory
Voters in the rural Nova Scotia provincial electoral district of Pictou West are ready to go to the polls Tuesday in a riding that voted decisively Tory in the 2021 provincial election.
-
Wild breed shows potential for developing drought-resistant potato: researcher
Federal scientists in Atlantic Canada are trying to develop a new breed of potato that is better adapted to growing conditions brought on by climate change.
Toronto
-
Here's what's open and closed in Toronto on Victoria Day
The unofficial start of summer is upon us. If you still haven't made plans for Victoria Day, here’s what’s open and closed around Toronto on Monday.
-
Three-vehicle crash in Vaughan, Toronto man charged with impaired driving
A 35-year-old man from Toronto has been charged with dangerous and impaired driving following a three-vehicle collision Sunday night in Vaughan, Ont.
-
Suspect seriously injured in York, Ont. after ammunition detonates in fire, OPP say
A 56-year-old has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after live ammunition exploded in a fire in Haldimand County, Ont.
Montreal
-
Jury finds Andrei Donet guilty of second-degree murder in stabbing death of Montreal teen
A jury has found a 21-year-old man guilty of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Montreal teenager Jannai Dopwell-Bailey outside his school in 2021.
-
Woman in her 30s in critical condition after her truck collided with a Via Rail train near Montreal
A woman in her 30s is in critical condition after the pick-up truck she was driving was struck by a Via Rail passenger train Monday morning in Quebec's Monteregie region.
-
Ex-partner charged with first-degree murder after 55-year-old woman killed in Montreal
Less than 24 hours after Montreal's 12th homicide investigation began, Montreal police confirmed that a 55-year-old woman's death in St. Michel is the island's 13th homicide. The woman's ex-spouse has been charged with first-degree murder.
Northern Ontario
-
What is BORG drinking, and why is it a dangerous trend? An expert explains
If you've been to a party lately and haven't seen someone drinking a BORG, you're likely not partying with college students.
-
Sudbury driver charged with stunt driving with no insurance on Hwy 69
A Sudbury driver is accused of travelling 155km/h on Highway 69 without insurance last week.
-
Police say toxic drugs are circulating through northeastern Ontario
Canada’s largest First Nations police service, the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service issued a community safety alert as extremely toxic drugs are likely circulating in many of the communities it serves.
Windsor
-
Multiple shots fired at vehicle on Erie Street: WPS
Windsor police officers are investigating after multiple shots were fired at a vehicle on Erie Street.
-
Cryptocurrency scam warning from police
Windsor police are warning the public about cryptocurrency scams in the community.
-
Two pedestrians killed in Chatham-Kent collision
Emergency crews responded to a motor vehicle collision on Charing Cross Road and Horton Line just after 7 p.m. Saturday.
London
-
London police seeking missing 14-year-old boy
The London Police Service is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old boy.
-
Vehicle submerged in Sarnia Bay
Sarnia Police, assisted by Lambton EMS, are investigating after a car ended up in the Sarnia Bay.
-
What’s open and closed in London, Ont. this Victoria Day Monday
Whether you’re looking for fun things to do to in the city or need to run some last minute errands, here’s a list of what’s open and closed in the Forest City this Victoria Day Monday.
Kitchener
-
Two people injured in robbery at Fairview Park Mall: police
A police investigation is underway after a jewellery store at Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener was robbed.
-
Police investigating shooting at Waterloo business
Waterloo Regional Police are looking to identify a person in connection to a weekend shooting in Waterloo.
-
What's closed for Victoria Day in Waterloo Region
Before you head out the door Monday, see what's open and closed for Victoria Day.
Barrie
-
19-Year-old driver caught speeding double the posted limit
A 19-year-old driver was caught driving double the posted speed limit in Innisfil on Sunday.
-
Thousands flock to Simcoe County beaches during long weekend
The Victoria Day long weekend brought crowds to Simcoe County, with beaches and highways bustling with activity.
-
What's open and closed on Victoria Day
On Monday, Government offices and services that will be closed include:
Winnipeg
-
Mixed emotions as wildfire evacuees are allowed to return home
Evacuees from Cranberry Portage were allowed to return home Sunday after hundreds were evacuated due to a major wildfire threatening the area.
-
Officer taken to hospital after Abinojii Mikanah crash
A major artery in Winnipeg is dealing with significant backups after a crash involving a police cruiser.
-
'A special bird': The unbreakable bond between purple martins and humans
Flashes of purple darting across the sky mixed with the serenading sound of songs will be noticed more with spring in full force in Manitoba.
Calgary
-
'A horrible way to start the summer': 3 killed in serious boat crash on lake north of Kingston, Ont.
Three people were killed and five others were injured Saturday night following a boat crash on the Buck Bay area of Bobs Lake, north of Kingston, Ont., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said.
-
Red Deer shopping mall locked down Saturday after weapon sighting
Two youths were responsible for the locking down of Bower Mall in Red Deer Saturday night.
-
Red Lobster seeks bankruptcy protection with US$100 million in financing commitments
U.S.-based restaurant chain Red Lobster has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in a Florida court after securing $100 million in financing commitments from its existing lenders, the company said on Sunday.
Edmonton
-
McDavid expects 'great Game 7' after Oilers rebound against Canucks
A full-game effort by the Edmonton Oilers led to their 5-1 victory over the Canucks in Game 6 on Saturday to send the best-of-seven series to the limit, with the decisive showdown set for Monday in Vancouver.
-
RCMP warn of grandparent scams targeting Westlock, Morinville residents
RCMP are issuing a warning after a string of scams aimed at residents in Westlock and the surrounding area.
-
UCP constituency youth event sparks controversy online over age range
An Alberta RCMP officer was one of many who raised concern online over the age range at an upcoming UCP constituency youth event.
Regina
-
Sask. police watchdog called in following 'serious incident' involving Regina SWAT
The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) has been called in to investigate an incident involving Regina's Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT).
-
Moose Jaw street closed 'indefinitely' as police investigate crash scene
Moose Jaw police are advising the public to avoid a tract of 9th Avenue Northeast as officers respond to a collision in the area.
-
Court eases internet restrictions for Sask. man who matched with a 15-year-old girl on Tinder
A Saskatchewan man who had a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old girl he met on Tinder successfully appealed to shorten release conditions barring him from online dating.
Saskatoon
-
Court eases internet restrictions for Sask. man who matched with a 15-year-old girl on Tinder
A Saskatchewan man who had a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old girl he met on Tinder successfully appealed to shorten release conditions barring him from online dating.
-
Saskatchewan Roughriders visit Saskatoon for Green and White day
Hundreds of Saskatoon's football fans gathered at Saskatoon Minor Football (SMF) field Saturday to experience the Saskatchewan Roughriders pre-season ahead of their home opener.
-
'The car was half inside my children's room': Car crashes into Saskatoon apartment building
Firefighters responded to a scene on the 300 Block of Herold Road Friday morning after a car collided with an apartment building.
Vancouver
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser out for decisive Game 7 vs. Oilers: reports
Canucks star Brock Boeser will miss Game 7 of Vancouver's second-round playoff series Monday against the Edmonton Oilers, according to reports.
-
4 homes lost due to wildfire near Fort Nelson, B.C.
A wildfire burning near Fort Nelson, B.C., completely destroyed four homes, according to an update from the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality.
-
B.C. RCMP appeal for information in decades-old triple murder
Mounties in B.C. renewed an appeal Sunday for information on the whereabouts of a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for a triple murder more than 25 years ago.
Vancouver Island
-
4 homes lost due to wildfire near Fort Nelson, B.C.
A wildfire burning near Fort Nelson, B.C., completely destroyed four homes, according to an update from the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality.
-
Employee information ‘compromised’ during London Drugs cyberattack, company says
Employee information may have been “compromised” during a cyberattack that shut down London Drugs stores across western Canada, according to the company.
-
Doctors, patients want options to reduce dialysis waste adding to climate change
Dr. Caroline Stigant, a nephrologist at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria and a leading advocate for sustainable kidney care, said each hemodialysis treatment uses up to 500 litres of water and large amounts of energy.
Kelowna
-
'Altercation' in Penticton leaves 1 dead: RCMP
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
Suspect fled in 2-door Fiat after convenience store robbery, Merritt RCMP say
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
-
Kamloops RCMP issue public warning about 2 men allegedly at centre of 'organized crime conflict'
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.