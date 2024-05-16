What's open and closed in Ottawa on Victoria Day

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa over the Victoria Day long weekend.

OC Transpo

OC Transpo buses and the O-Train Line 1 will run on a Sunday schedule on Monday.

For OC Transpo bus and O-Train schedules, click here. https://www.octranspo.com/en/plan-your-trip/schedules-maps/?sched-lang=en&date=20240520

Para Transpo will operate a holiday service on Victoria Day. OC Transpo says all regular bookings on Victoria Day will be cancelled automatically.

The OC Transpo Customer Service Centre in the Rideau Centre will be open Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

City of Ottawa services

Ottawa's Client Service Centres at Ottawa City Hall, 101 Centrepointe Drive, 580 Terry Fox Drive and 255 Centrum Boulevard will be closed on Monday.

The City's 3-1-1 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters only. Visit ottawa.ca/311 for more information.

Ottawa's Business Licensing Centre at 735 Industrial Avenue will be closed on Victoria Day.

The Provincial Offences Court at 100 Constellation Drive will be closed on Monday.

The City of Ottawa Spay and Neuter Clinic at 26 Concourse Gate will be closed.

The City of Ottawa Archives and Gallery 112 at the James Bartleman Centre will be closed from Saturday, May 18 to Monday, May 20.

The Barbara Ann Scott Gallery at City Hall will be closed on Monday

All municipal child care centres will be closed on Monday

Green bin, recycling or garbage collection

There will be no curbside green bin, recycling or garbage collection on Monday. Pickup will be delayed by one day all week.

Multi-residential garbage containers will be collected on the regular scheduled day.

The Trail Waste Facility will be open on Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Recreation and cultural services

Most indoor pools, arenas, and recreation and fitness centres will be open or operating on a modified schedule.

Arts Court, Nepean Creative Arts Centre, Nepean Visual Arts Centre, City-operated museums, and Shenkman Arts Centre will be closed on Monday, May 20.

Ottawa Public Library

All Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed on Monday in observance of the Victoria Day long weekend.

Visit the Ottawa Public Library website for details on branch hours over the weekend.

https://biblioottawalibrary.ca/en/library

Shopping

All stores are allowed to open on Saturday and Sunday. Here is a look at the malls and shopping areas open on Victoria Day:

Rideau Centre: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday

Tanger Outlets: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday

Businesses at Lansdowne, the Glebe and ByWard Market are allowed to open on the statutory holiday.

All other Ottawa malls will be closed on Monday.

Grocery stores

The following grocery stores will be open on Victoria Day.

Farm Boy Rideau Centre – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Loblaws on Isabella Street – 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Loblaws on Rideau Street – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Whole Foods at Lansdowne – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Beer Store/Wine Rack

The following Beer Store locations in Ottawa will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday:

499 Terry Fox Drive in Kanata

2276 Tenth Line Road

1860 Bank Street

1984 Baseline Road

548 Montreal Road

The Wine Rack locations at the Loblaws on Rideau Street and on Wellington Street West will be open on Monday.

All LCBO outlets are closed on the holiday.

Museums