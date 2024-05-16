What's open and closed in Ottawa on Victoria Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa over the Victoria Day long weekend.
OC Transpo
OC Transpo buses and the O-Train Line 1 will run on a Sunday schedule on Monday.
For OC Transpo bus and O-Train schedules, click here. https://www.octranspo.com/en/plan-your-trip/schedules-maps/?sched-lang=en&date=20240520
Para Transpo will operate a holiday service on Victoria Day. OC Transpo says all regular bookings on Victoria Day will be cancelled automatically.
The OC Transpo Customer Service Centre in the Rideau Centre will be open Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
City of Ottawa services
- Ottawa's Client Service Centres at Ottawa City Hall, 101 Centrepointe Drive, 580 Terry Fox Drive and 255 Centrum Boulevard will be closed on Monday.
- The City's 3-1-1 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters only. Visit ottawa.ca/311 for more information.
- Ottawa's Business Licensing Centre at 735 Industrial Avenue will be closed on Victoria Day.
- The Provincial Offences Court at 100 Constellation Drive will be closed on Monday.
- The City of Ottawa Spay and Neuter Clinic at 26 Concourse Gate will be closed.
- The City of Ottawa Archives and Gallery 112 at the James Bartleman Centre will be closed from Saturday, May 18 to Monday, May 20.
- The Barbara Ann Scott Gallery at City Hall will be closed on Monday
- All municipal child care centres will be closed on Monday
Green bin, recycling or garbage collection
- There will be no curbside green bin, recycling or garbage collection on Monday. Pickup will be delayed by one day all week.
- Multi-residential garbage containers will be collected on the regular scheduled day.
- The Trail Waste Facility will be open on Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Recreation and cultural services
- Most indoor pools, arenas, and recreation and fitness centres will be open or operating on a modified schedule.
- Arts Court, Nepean Creative Arts Centre, Nepean Visual Arts Centre, City-operated museums, and Shenkman Arts Centre will be closed on Monday, May 20.
Ottawa Public Library
All Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed on Monday in observance of the Victoria Day long weekend.
Visit the Ottawa Public Library website for details on branch hours over the weekend.
https://biblioottawalibrary.ca/en/library
Shopping
All stores are allowed to open on Saturday and Sunday. Here is a look at the malls and shopping areas open on Victoria Day:
- Rideau Centre: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday
- Tanger Outlets: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday
- Businesses at Lansdowne, the Glebe and ByWard Market are allowed to open on the statutory holiday.
All other Ottawa malls will be closed on Monday.
Grocery stores
The following grocery stores will be open on Victoria Day.
- Farm Boy Rideau Centre – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Loblaws on Isabella Street – 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Loblaws on Rideau Street – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Whole Foods at Lansdowne – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Beer Store/Wine Rack
The following Beer Store locations in Ottawa will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday:
- 499 Terry Fox Drive in Kanata
- 2276 Tenth Line Road
- 1860 Bank Street
- 1984 Baseline Road
- 548 Montreal Road
The Wine Rack locations at the Loblaws on Rideau Street and on Wellington Street West will be open on Monday.
All LCBO outlets are closed on the holiday.
Museums
- Canadian Museum of Nature open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Victoria Day from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Canada Science and Technology Museum open Friday through Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum open Friday through Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Canadian War Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Canadian Museum of History open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- National Gallery of Canada open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Ottawa Art Gallery open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The gallery is closed on Monday.
- Diefenbunker open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Closed on Victoria Day.
