GATINEAU, QC. -- The Outaouais region of Quebec, which includes Gatineau, has now seen more than three thousand COVID-19 infections since the start of the pandemic.

The Quebec government announced 41 new infections in the Outaouais on Sunday, bringing the region's pandemic total to 3,004.

Of those, the Outaouais public health unit, the Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de l'Outaouais (CISSSO) says 2,596 are considered resolved, leaving the region with 344 active cases.

Sixty-four people in the Outaouais have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

In the past week, the Outaouais has seen 234 new COVID-19 infections, for an average of 33.4 per day. In the week prior, the region saw 256 cases, or an average of 36.6 new cases per day.

Gatineau and the MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais are under Quebec's maximum COVID-19 alert level, which prohibits private gatherings and has closed indoor dining rooms and fitness centres. Those areas have been in the "red zone" since Oct. 11.

The remainder of the Outaouais region is under the level below the maximum, level 3 (orange), which allows for private gatherings of up to six people and allows indoor dining and fitness studios to remain open.