OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting two new deaths linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa as well as 62 new cases of the coronavirus.

The new cases are among the 1,248 total lab-confirmed cases reported across Ontario.

Ontario is reporting 1,248 cases of #COVID19. Locally, there are 364 new cases in Toronto, 308 in Peel and 125 in York Region. There are 1,062 more resolved cases and over 42,200 tests completed.



Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) November 15, 2020

The new provincial figure comes one day after a record spike of 1,581 new cases, and marks the tenth straight day of COVID-19 cases in the quadruple digits in the province.

Locally, the number of new cases Sunday represents a slight decline compared to Saturday's figure of 78 new cases.

Ontario health officials also reported 29 new deaths on Sunday, the highest number in a single day since June 19.

Two of those deaths were in Ottawa, bringing the city's death toll from COVID-19 to 358 residents.

According to Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 7,906 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the pandemic began.

In the past seven days, Nov. 9-15 inclusive, Ottawa Public Health reported an average of 56.7 new cases every day. In the seven days prior, Nov. 2-8, OPH reported an average of 53.9 new cases of COVID-19 every day.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has fallen for a second day to 51 from 56 on Saturday. There were 60 people in the hospital with COVID-19 symptoms on Friday.

The number of people in intensive care held steady at six.

Of the people in hospital, one is between the ages of 10 and 19, three are in their 30s (two in the ICU), two are in their 40s, three are in their 50s, seven are in their 60s, 10 are in their 70s (two in the ICU), 14 are in their 80s (two in the ICU) and 11 are 90 or older.

TESTING

Across Ontario, 44,837 COVID-19 tests were performed on Saturday. There are 39,767 people in the province waiting for COVID-19 test results.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce does not provide testing figures on Saturdays or Sundays. The latest information from the taskforce showed that 1,412 swabs were taken at assessment centres in Ottawa on Nov. 12 and that 4,438 tests were performed. There were 1,356 tests that had yet to be processed as of Nov. 12.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 has risen to 525 from 511 on Saturday.

OPH reported 42 new recoveries on Sunday, bringing the city's number of resolved cases to 7,023.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: Four new cases (515 cases total)

10-19 years-old: Seven new cases (909 cases total)

20-29 years-old: 22 new cases (1,634 cases total)

30-39 years-old: Seven new cases (1,035 cases total)

40-49 years-old: 10 new cases (1002 cases total)

50-59 years-old: Four new cases (927 cases total)

60-69-years-old: Three new case (616 cases total)

70-79 years-old: Three new cases (406 cases total)

80-89 years-old: One new case (512 cases total)

90+ years old: Two new cases (350 cases total)

One person, whose age was previously unknown, has been assigned to one of the above categories.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit reported five new cases on Sunday, according to provincial figures.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit reported one new case.

The Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

In the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health region, six new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed.

There were four new cases in the Hastings Prince Edward Public Health region.

Forty-one new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Outaouais region of Quebec, which includes Gatineau. There have been 3,004 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais and 64 deaths since the pandemic began.

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 32 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

The COVID-19 outbreak at Barrhaven Public School that was first announced Saturday has ended. An outbreak at St. Patrick High School that began on Nov. 9 was declared over on Nov. 13, but a new outbreak at St. Patrick High School, that began Nov. 13, has been added.

Outbreaks also ended at Garden Terrace long-term care home and Robertson House retirement home.

A new outbreak was declared at the Couvent Mont St-Joseph retirement home.

There are four open community outbreaks at four unidentified workplaces in Ottawa.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Cornerstone Children's Centre - Heatherington Nursery School École élémentaire catholique De La Découverte École élémentaire catholique Des Pionniers École secondaire catholique Béatrice-Desloges École secondaire publique Louis-Riel École secondaire publique Omer-Deslauriers Esther By Child Care Centre La Coccinelle - De La Découverte St. Mother Teresa High School St. Mother Teresa High School (2)* St. Patrick High School (NEW)

*NOTE: There are two ongoing but unrelated COVID-19 outbreaks declared at St. Mother Teresa High School.

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Alta Vista Manor Beacon Heights retirement home Bridlewood Trails Retirement Home Couvent Mont St-Joseph retirement home (NEW) Forest Hill long-term care home Glebe Centre Hôpital Montfort 4C Med Longfields Manor Maison Acceuil-Sagesse Montfort Long-term Care Centre Park Place Rooming house location Shelter location St. Patrick's Home Starwood Stirling Park Retirement Home Supportive Housing location The Ottawa Hospital Rehab Centre - Special Rehab - Ward B The Ravines Valley Stream Retirement Home West End Villa

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).